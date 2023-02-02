A national travel magazine has included Joseph on a list of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the United States.
And, while Allison Keeney, manager of global communications for Travel Oregon, was delighted at the listing in Travel + Leisure magazine, she wasn't all that surprised.
"It’s one of the most undiscovered, beautiful areas of the state, surrounded by the Wallowa Mountains and Eagle Cap Wilderness, alpine lakes, rivers and easy access to Hells Canyon National Recreation Area," she said.
Keeney described Joseph as an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. But she said that it also has a wealth of history and a rich heritage of arts and culture, with connections to the Nez Perce Tribe, events like the Joseph Artwalk, venues like the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture and the Maxwell Heritage Interpretive Center, along with shops, art galleries and restaurants.
"We were thrilled to see (Joseph) included in the story among so many other great small-town destinations," Keeney said in an email to the Chieftain. "It’s always great to see lesser-known Oregon destinations featured in national media outlets. While Oregonians may be familiar with Joseph, most Travel + Leisure readers are not."
Dennis' story quotes Keeney as saying that "Joseph, surrounded by snowcapped mountains, pastoral green fields, and the beautiful Wallowa Lake — offers one of the most stunning views in Oregon."
Dennis added in the story: "That’s not to say human-made items don’t deserve their own moments, too: Main Street, which runs through the center of the town, features centuries-old buildings and epic bronze sculptures of historic figures, including members of the Nez Perce tribe."
Joseph was No. 13 on the Travel + Leisure list, although the list didn't seem to be organized in any particular order. Joseph was the only Oregon town on the list, which included only towns with fewer than 20,000 people. Joseph's population as of 2021 was 1,189.
