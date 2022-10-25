A few weeks ago on a Friday, a tornado that started at the Wallowa River canyon mouth, traveled over Bear Creek and settled hard in Wallowa made that town and the Lower Valley the center of state and local news. I scrambled to get radio and TV news, and called Wallowa friends to check on them, their cars and houses and the Longhouse and arbor on the Nez Perce Homeland grounds. The hailstones, according to the news outlets, were the largest recorded in Pacific Northwest history.

My dog Skye and I drove down on the Sunday to see for ourselves. We went out Bear Creek, down Lower Diamond Creek Road, and back through Wallowa. Shattered windshields and dented car bodies were everywhere, windshield docs were busy with repairs, and people were putting plywood and plastic coverings over west-side windows.

———

Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.