ENTERPRISE — A 1934 Ford Roadster owned and driven by Jim Boyer of Payette, Idaho, was declared Best in Show on Saturday, Aug. 20, during the eighth annual Main Street Shown and Shine.
Boyer said it took him and his brother, Jim, almost two years to build the roadster and the Show & Shine was its first road test.
Doug Crow, of Main Street Motors, Enterprise — which along with the Enterprise Elks Lodge sponsored the event — said there were 127 entries this year, a bit down from the first year’s tally of 138.
“This is one of the better years,” Crow said. “It was well attended, both in participants and spectators.”
The sun wasn’t shining all day, and as the awards were being handed out and the cruise began, the storm clouds moved in and gave drivers and other car enthusiasts alike a healthy downpour. The rain continued as the classic cars and trucks pulled out for their cruise past the Wallowa Valley Senior Living Center in Enterprise and then on to the Alpine House in Joseph.
Skies were a bit more clear the previous day when the event started with a cruise from Joseph to the Imnaha Tavern, where the group had lunch and a drawing.
In addition to the Best in Show, winners of the car show included:
• "Farthest Traveled": Robert Silcock, 1969 Chevrolet Corvette, Bullhead City, Arizona. Award sponsor: Les Schwab Tire Co.
• "Survivor Award: Ken Bryan, of Enterprise, for his 1973 Dodge Charger. Award sponsor: Log House RV Park.
• "Moonshine Runner": Timothy Narron, of La Grande, for his 1986 Chevrolet K5. Award sponsor: Stein Distillery.
• "1975 and Newer Car Original": Rick Berend, of Wallowa, for his 2007 Ford Mustang. Award sponsor: Cameron’s Wallowa County Ace Hardware.
• "1975 and Newer Car Modified": Scot Butner, of La Grande, for his 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Award sponsor: Sports Corral.
• "1975 and Newer Truck": Michael Jacobsen, of Walla Walla, Washington, for his 1975 Ford F-100 pickup. Award sponsor: Longhorn Espresso.
• "1964-74 Car Original": Greg and Nina Rhodes, of Joseph, for their 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Award sponsor: Red Rose Boutique and Kellermann Logging.
• "1964-74 Car Modified": Pete Sather, of Ontario, for his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. Award sponsor: Gordon and Adam Wolfe.
• "1964-74 Truck": Scott and Lonna McDonald, of Meridian, Idaho, for their 1967 Chevrolet Stepside pickup. Award sponsor: Wallowa Food City.
• "1955-63 Car Original": Bryan Makin, of Wallowa, for his 1960 Chevrolet Corvette. Award sponsor: Community Bank.
• "1955-63 Car Modified": Jerry Hamblen, of Spokane, Washington, for his 1956 Chevrolet 210 Modified. Award sponsor: Rick Berend Trucking.
• "1955-63 Truck": Bill and Teresa Henke, of Wallowa, for their 1956 Ford F-100 pickup. Award sponsor: Wallowa Lake Lodge.
• "1940-54 Car Original": Harold Hartley, of Enterprise, for his 1950 Plymouth Station Wagon Woody. Award sponsor: Stangel Industries.
• "1940-54 Car Modified": Ron Jett, of Joseph, for his 1946 Chevrolet Convertible. Award sponsor: Enterprise Electric and Chopper’s Car Wash.
• "1940-54 Truck": Andy Sloan, of Elgin, for his 1948 Chevrolet Pickup. Award sponsor: NorthWest Fence Co.
• "1939 and Earlier Car Original": Milo Schleifer, of Enterprise, for his 1929 Ford Model A. Award sponsor: Kooch Century Farm.
• "1939 and Earlier Car Modified": Jim and Mike Boyer, of Payette, Idaho, for their 1934 Ford Roadster. Award sponsor: Mountain View Motel and RV Park.
• "1939 and Earlier Truck": Larry Bacon, of Enterprise, for his 1929 Ford Model A. Award sponsor: Favorite Finds on Main.
• "Too Close to Not Win": Lew Baynes, of Joseph, for his 1931 Packard 840 Phaeton. Award sponsor: Wilderness Inn.
• "Best Bike": Wayne Stucker, of Clarkston, Washington, for his 2002 Harley Heritage Softtail Classic. Award sponsor: Main Street Show & Shine.
• "Determination and Perseverance to Get Here Today": Michael Jacobsen, of Walla Walla, Washington. The emcee said Jacobsen finally made it on his third try, after numerous breakdowns. Award sponsor: Main Street Show & Shine.
• "Bring a Classic Pair of 1914s": Ralph Swinehart, of Enterprise, with his 1914 Ford Model T and Indian Motorcycle. Award sponsor: Main Street Show & Shine.
• "A Cool Ride": Roy McAllister, of Joseph, with his 1941 Willys. Award sponsor: Main Street Show & Shine.
• "Best of Wallowa County": Bill and Teresa Henke, of Wallowa, for their 1956 Ford F-100 pickup. Award sponsor: Wortman Family Trust.
• "Elks Choice": Greg and Nina Rhodes, of Joseph, for their 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Award sponsor: Ponderosa Motel.
• "Mayor’s Choice": Brenda Brock, of Enterprise, for her 1954 Nash Metropolitan. Award sponsor: Harris Motor Sports.
• "Kids’ Choice": Matt Sirrine, of La Grande, for his 1947 Dodge Powerwagon. Award sponsor: Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
• "People’s Choice": Todd Rodgers, of Enterprise, for his 1975 Ford F-250 pickup. Award sponsor: NAPA-Thompson’s Auto Supply.
• "Emcee’s Choice": Brett Hays of Roots Ministry.
• "Club Participation Award": Rods of Idaho and Oregon. Award sponsor: City of Enterprise.
Trophies were provided by TW Bronze, Sterling Webb’s blown glass, Olaf Pottery by Ted Juve and miscellaneous art by Stangel Industries, Candor Custom and Stein Distillery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.