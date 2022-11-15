The first person to come into the Josephy Library where I work and ask about the naming of Mount Howard was someone born and raised here. He’d just read a book on the Nez Perce War, and, realizing that it was Gen. Oliver Otis Howard who delivered the ultimatum to Chief Joseph — you and your people have 30 days to leave — he wondered why Howard had a mountain named after him. Ironically, a mountain almost directly across Wallowa Lake from Chief Joseph Mountain. Since that time, others have asked.
Although I had thought about the two mountains looking at each other, I had not thought about their naming. I picked up the library’s copy of “Oregon Geographic Names” to find that the mountain had once been called “Signal Peak,” and had been renamed by the Oregon Geographic Names Board in 1925, at the suggestion of J. Neilson Barry, of Portland, Oregon. Barry had also suggested the naming of Bonneville Mountain, which had previously been “Middle Mountain.” The third mountain that sits on the right as we look south from the town of Joseph, we know as Mount Joseph. Officially, it is Chief Joseph Mountain, also renamed in 1925, although not at Barry’s suggestion. It was formerly known as “Tunnel Mountain,” or “Point Joseph.”
The late Grace Bartlett, long the semiofficial historian of Wallowa County, told me years ago that “Wallowa” referred to the tripods on the river banks that supported the weir that trapped fish. I’m still learning about that word, but now am comfortable calling the river wal’a wa and the Nez Perce band that lived here wal’wá·ma, “people of the wal’a wa.” Nez Perce language elder Jewie Davis told us recently that the “wal” part of that has to do with tying together.
The Nez Perce name for the mountains, which settlers and prospectors variously called “Granite Mountains,” “Powder Mountains,” and “Eagle Mountains,” is wal’wa amaxs — mountains of the wal’a wa, thus tying the mountains to the river.
So, the river, the town, the county, and the mountains all got their current names from the old Nez Perce words. Lostine was named after a town in Kansas, and Enterprise named by a Stubblefield, as he and a Zurcher platted a town to rival Joseph on ground that had been called Bennet Flat or Alkali Flat. Bartlett, a horsewoman as well as historian, told me that the Nez Perce raced horses there.
The naming of the town of Joseph is, to me, the most troubling. In 1880, when the town was establishing its post office, the names Silver Lake and Lake City were suggested, but rejected by the Post Office authorities. So, just three years after Chief Joseph was forcibly removed, the settlers named their town after him. Which didn’t stop over 200 settlers from signing a petition against him when he came back in 1900, asking for a small piece of his homeland.
And in 1946 we named a rodeo after Chief Joseph.
This troubled history of Nez Perce and settler relations has come to a good place now. We walk at “Iwetemlaykin,” which means “at the edge of the lake,” and look out at the Wallowa Mountains, at Joseph Mountain and Mount Howard.
Which brings us back to where we started. Reading more closely in “Oregon Geographic Names,” much ties back to this one man, J. Neilson Barry, and, interestingly enough, to the Civil War. That faraway war was responsible for the naming of Union County, and of the town of Sumpter. The state of Oregon was conflicted about the war — we were anti-slavery but also anti-Black in our actions and our state constitution. Union County staved off a revolt by pro-confederate secessionists just six months after its naming. And the city of Pendleton was named after Ohio politician George Pendleton, Democratic nominee for vice president in 1864 and an opponent of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Pendleton once had Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis streets.
Our “naming man,” J. Neilson Barry, was a gadfly historian. His materials ended up at the University of Idaho Library, although the librarians and the academics were not impressed with his scholarship. The long entry in “Oregon Geographic Names” lauds Gen. Howard’s Civil War exploits, mentioning briefly, with factual errors, his involvement with the Nez Perce. It does not mention Howard’s ultimatum to the Nez Perce.
I am guessing that this gadfly historian was a Civil War buff — and a Union partisan. The time of his scholarship and naming suggestions was during the Jim Crow years, when pro-Confederacy leaders in the South were building monuments to Confederate heroes. That Mount Howard had more to do with Appomattox than it did with wal’a wa.
Maybe we should look for a new, old, name.
Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.
