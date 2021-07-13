The Oregon Community Foundation came through in a big way for the youth of Wallowa County with grants totaling more than $120,000 recently awarded to two local organizations.
Wallowa Resources received over $80,000 for its summer enrichment programming for K-12 youth and Building Healthy Families received two $20,000 grants — one for its birth to 5-year-old program and one for its K-12 program. The funding for each group came from the Oregon Community Foundation’s Early Child Care Support Fund for Summer Programming.
The grants are one-time, nonrenewable awards. The funding is expected to cover the summer programs, with some possible carry over into the fall. There is no fee for participation in the programs offered by Wallowa Resources or Building Healthy Families.
Wallowa Resources
The funding opportunity has been “amazing,” said Lindsay Miller, youth education manager for Wallowa Resources. “It has allowed us to start thinking big again and cast our net wide. It allowed us to bring two staff up to full time and retain them through the summer and hire one additional part-time staff.”
She said the grant has expanded Wallowa Resources capacity to help with Building Healthy Families, regional camps, including Chief Joseph Summer Camp and deliver lessons to all three school districts summer enrichment programs.
In addition, the funding will go to support Cottonwood Crossing Summer Camp in Union County and the popular Wallowa Resources Exploration of Nature program, which includes day hikes and summer camps. Miller estimates the programs will serve well over 100 youth, “if not more,” she said.
According to a press release supplied by Wallowa Resources Communications and Outreach Manager, Louise Shirley, the funding comes at a particularly critical time. COVID-19 caused immense stress and disruption in the lives of young people, who experienced far fewer social opportunities over the last year and a half.
Miller echoed that sentiment. Besides providing funding to rehire staff, the funding has allowed agencies to “bridge the gap due to COVID. Most social activities were cancelled,” she said. “The focus now is building back peer groups without the weighted anxiety hanging over them,” of the pandemic.
“Our kids had the option to attend school in person” said Miller, “but even kids who were able to go in person experienced a dramatic change in their social circles.”
Building Healthy Families
Along with the funding Wallowa Resources received for their summer programming, Building Healthy Families is using its funding for such summer enrichment activities as summer day camps, summer lunches at the park, Head Start Summer Family Engagement Workshops and distribution of kindergarten readiness packets for its early childhood programs. For its K-12 programming youth are engaged in movies at the park, activities at the farmers market, summer lunch programs, a biking program, academic enrichment programs and a summer day camp program. The funding also helps with community events such as the grand opening of the skate park in Enterprise.
When asked about the impact of the funding on the community, Maria Weer, executive director of Building Healthy Families said, “The emphasis is not on one organization getting funding. The funds provided expand the opportunity for youth, it expands our program and the reach. The funds impact our community. We’re grateful, very grateful and happy for our community and our kids.”
The OCF funding helps Wallowa Resources with its mission of providing programs that reach K-12 youth educating them to become future conservation leaders and vital stewards of the land.
Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, stated in the press release, the programming of Wallowa Resources is place-based learning and that, “the intent is to build the knowledge, skills, confidence and passion in our youth to be stewards of both the local environment and community and for the wider world. At its heart is the simple understanding that students of any age, given the chance to make a difference to ‘their place’, be it home, school or wider community, will feel connected and empowered.”
Weer said she wished to thank the Oregon Community Foundation for its support.
“Thank you to the Oregon Community Foundation for giving nonprofits the financial ability to provide meaningful and safe opportunities for kids,” she said.
The OCF received $40 million in COVID funding for dispersal to Oregon agencies and organizations.
