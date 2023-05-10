ENTERPRISE — Some people love elections — the weeks of campaigning, the pomp and circumstance, the anticipation of waiting for the first batch of results to be posted.
Sandy Lathrop, Wallowa County’s clerk, understands all that.
But you might think a little differently about elections if you, like Lathrop, had to design a ballot for every election, mail out more than 6,000 ballots to Wallowa County’s registered voters and then ensure that they’re counted accurately in a process that guarantees voter anonymity.
In an interview on Wednesday, May 3 — in the basement room in the Wallowa County Courthouse where ballots are removed from their signature envelopes and prepared for counting by a machine across the hall — Lathrop walked through the process she, her staff and a team of trusted volunteers will go through on election night, May 16.
It starts with the ballots, which Lathrop designs for each individual community or district to make sure that voters in, say, the Joseph School District don’t get the ballots intended for voters in the Enterprise School District. Lathrop uses a company in Bend to print the ballots, and weeks before an election, she’ll take delivery of more than 6,000 ballots. (Wallowa County has 6,386 registered voters in this May’s election, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.)
Lathrop and her staff insert the ballots, the signature envelopes and the privacy envelope into the envelopes that are mailed to voters. They do this work by hand. The ballots are mailed out to voters right after the registration deadline for a particular election passes.
Shortly thereafter, the ballots start flowing back to Lathrop’s office.
Not all of them, of course: In 2021’s off-year election, just under a third (32.5%) of voters returned a ballot. If a similar percentage votes this May, that means Lathrop and her staff will be counting 2,000 or so ballots.
Here’s what happens to those ballots when they arrive at her office:
First, Lathrop (without opening the envelope) checks the signature on the outside of the envelope against signatures kept on file. Some Oregon counties are starting to automate this process, but Lathrop — who, like other county clerks, has been trained in forensic signature verification — does all this work by hand. By this point, Lathrop is an old hand at this, and she’s watched how signatures from some longtime voters have changed over the years: “You can tell if somebody has just gotten old. ... And, you know, if somebody has broken their arm, and they’re having to use the other arm, they’ll call and tell me, ‘Oh, hey, I’m in a cast. My signature is going to be different.’”
“I kind of pride myself in my ability to know,” she said. “I’ve been around long enough that I know a lot of the signatures and the little nuances with their scribbles.”
If Lathrop doesn’t recognize a signature — or, as happens more frequently, a voter forgets to sign the envelope or a husband signs the envelope that was intended for a wife (or vice versa) she makes efforts to “cure” the ballot, usually by sending a letter to the voter. If the voter clears up the matter within two weeks, the ballot can be counted. But Lathrop said only 28 ballots were challenged in the November 2022 election. (Lathrop said a husband who mistakenly signs his wife’s signature envelope can rectify the error by just drawing a line through the original signature and signing his name directly above.)
Some voters fret that they’ve neglected to place their ballots in the enclosed secrecy sleeve, but that’s not essential.
And some voters confuse the optional secrecy sleeve with the mandatory signature envelope.
Lathrop said a voter in Joseph persists in putting the ballot inside the secrecy sleeve and then places that in a ballot drop-off box, without the signature envelope. That’s a ballot that cannot be cured, Lathrop said: “I have no way to even find out who that person is, no signature to look at.”
As Lathrop verifies signatures, the unopened envelopes are sorted by precinct and await transfer to the downstairs room in the county courthouse.
Election Day countLathrop relies on a team of Election Day workers who all work for the county, an arrangement she likes in part because she doesn’t have to pay for background checks — the county already has paid for those checks.
The workers sit at a series of tables arranged in an “U” shape, with two chairpeople seated in the front of the room and two teams of three people each along the sides of the room. Lathrop takes care to ensure that none of the groups includes only members of one political party.
A chairperson hands a bundle of 25 ballots to one of the teams of three people, all of whom are sitting on the same side of the table. The first person opens the signature envelopes, extracts the secrecy sleeve with the ballot and passes that down to the middle person. The middle person extracts the ballot from the secrecy sleeve, and hands it to the third person. The point, Lathrop said, is to ensure there’s separation between the signature envelope, which can be linked back to an individual voter, and the ballot, which must not have any marks that could identify a voter. Both the signature envelope and the ballot are kept — but not together.
Across the hall, the tabulator device that counts and tallies the ballots is never connected to the internet, so it can’t be hacked. It won’t produce a report until after the 8 p.m. deadline. And Lathrop herself types in by hand the numbers that she reports to the secretary of state.
Election results aren’t final until the last ballots arrive at her office, and that can be up to seven days after Election Day: A change in state law allows ballots to be counted if they’re postmarked before 8 p.m. Tuesday. (But as Election Day draws nearer, it’s not a bad idea to use an official ballot drop-off box instead of entrusting your ballot to the mail.)
On election night, the room where her team gathers to process ballots is a busy place; Lathrop doesn’t allow outsiders in the room, but the door is left open. People can look in from the open door, and cameras situated throughout the room keep a steady eye on the proceedings, and people can watch those video feeds.
The work is serious, Lathrop said, but she provides food and works to keep her workers entertained during those stretches when ballots aren’t flooding in.
“They have a dang good time in here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.