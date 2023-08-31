ENTERPRISE — A Pendleton man has been accused of two hunting violations in Wallowa County that occurred more than two years ago, according to official records.
Todd Dean Longgood, 47, was cited by Oregon State Police on Aug. 13 for allegedly using dogs to unlawfully take a big-game animal — a bighorn sheep — in the Bear Creek area of the Minam Unit in northwestern Wallowa County on or about Aug. 23, 2021. The second count alleges that he counseled, aided or shared in wasting edible portions of the sheep.
The first charge is a felony.
“The manner in which this was done and use of dogs makes it a felony,” Wallowa County District Attorney Rebecca Frolander said. “It is not legal to hunt most mammals with dogs.”
The second charge, wasting the sheep, is a misdemeanor.
Frolander said someone in the party had a valid tag, but the citation did not indicate whether it was Longgood or someone with him. She said Longgood is a licensed hunting guide.
“He wouldn’t necessarily be the one doing the shooting,” she said.
A plea hearing is set for Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in Wallowa County Circuit Court in Enterprise. He is expected to be required to be present so he can be fingerprinted, according to the citation.
Neither OSP Trooper Kristopher Davis, who issued the citation, nor OSP Public Information Officer Capt. Kyle Kennedy immediately returned requests for comment, such as why it took two years to investigate the alleged crimes.
Longgood’s attorney, J. Robert Moon Jr. of Baker City, declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.