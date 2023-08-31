ENTERPRISE — A Pendleton man has been accused of two hunting violations in Wallowa County that occurred more than two years ago, according to official records.

Todd Dean Longgood, 47, was cited by Oregon State Police on Aug. 13 for allegedly using dogs to unlawfully take a big-game animal — a bighorn sheep — in the Bear Creek area of the Minam Unit in northwestern Wallowa County on or about Aug. 23, 2021. The second count alleges that he counseled, aided or shared in wasting edible portions of the sheep.

