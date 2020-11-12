ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man was arrested twice, Monday Nov. 2, with less than nine hours passing between the two incidents on two unrelated charges.
Zackery Ryan Smith, 25, was arrested by a Wallowa County sheriff’s deputy at 7:35 a.m. on charges of theft and trespass. For this incident, he was cited and released.
At 4:18 p.m. the same day, Smith was again arrested by a deputy, this time for probation violation. His original charge was the unauthorized use of a vehicle. After this arrest, he was taken to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
A dispatcher at the sheriff’s office said the two incidents were entirely unrelated.
No other information was available.
