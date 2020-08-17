LOSTINE — Wallowa County deputies arrested Russell J. Hanson, 39, of Lostine, at a home north of Lostine on Sunday, Aug. 16, according to an arrest report with the sheriff’s office.
The 39-year-old man was charged with felony coercion (aggravated assault) and felony tampering with a witness, each with a bail of $10,000, and misdemeanor resisting arrest (simple assault) and misdemeanor interfering with a peace office, each with a bail of $5,000, for a total bail of $30,000.
He was booked into the Umatilla County Jail late Sunday, according to the booking report.
Chief Deputy Fred Steen said there was no other information available, as the sheriff’s office’s computers are outdated and able to only produce limited information on daily reports.
