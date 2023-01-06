Oregon State Police cruiser

The Oregon State Police is investigating a case in which a man was injured by an explosive device and was sent to a Spokane, Washington hospital — where explosive material reportedly was found on him. 

 Oregon State Police via Facebook

WALLOWA — Oregon State Police is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, near Wallowa in which an individual was injured by an explosive device and flown to a hospital — where explosive material reportedly was found on the man.

Kyle Kennedy, a captain with the Oregon State Police in Salem, said the incident occurred at 11:53 a.m. on Jan. 4.

