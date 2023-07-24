JOSEPH — A master printmaker from New York is adding vibrant pops of color to the Josephy Center during a month-long residency.
Lisa Mackie, a visual artist known for her colorful blends of abstract and representational art, will be at the Josephy Center from July 17 to Aug. 14.
While Mackie is in town she will give an art talk, teach several workshops, and showcase a collection of work inspired by a journey she made atop the back of an elephant in India during a previous residency.
Mackie’s pathMackie was born in Detroit. Her mother was an artist and her father worked as an inventor in aerodynamics at the General Motors Tech Center.
Mackie attended a school for students interested in the arts and sciences when she was a child. The school allowed its students to pursue their own interests, which Mackie said was “really great for the school to do.”
Fueled by encouragement from her mother and her own passion for painting and drawing, Mackie pursued art and went to school at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Michigan.
At the University of Wisconsin, Mackie had the rare opportunity to be a student at the Venice Biennale, an international cultural exhibition held annually in Venice, Italy. She took a semester off from graduate school and worked alongside renowned Venetian artist Emilio Vedova.
After Mackie completed her master of fine arts degree, she apprenticed as a lithographer at Impressions Workshop in Boston as one of the only women printmakers of the time.
She eventually moved to New York and later taught at New York University.
Mackie has taken part in many residencies throughout the world, from Botswana, to India, and to Japan and now in Joseph. Each residency has been a unique experience that has offered artistic inspiration, she said.
Today, Mackie uses a combination of her drawings, paintings, and photographs to retrace her memories and to awaken feelings and emotions in her viewers.
“I think it’s being in the right place at the right time and (if you push) yourself to be as good as you can be, and really excel as much as you can … you can get things,” Mackie said.
What led her hereA prize-winning entry in a juried show in the Hamptons right before the COVID-19 pandemic led Mackie to her Josephy Center residency.
Mackie’s piece she presented at the show, “Continuum,” was inspired by the horseshoe crab.
”Continuum” was large enough that it was placed into two frames. It was created by using a solarplate printmaking technique, which requires a special machine and uses ultraviolet light instead of chemicals or solvents that could be toxic and dangerous to work with.
“You get grooves in the plate from exposing it with the positive transparency and then you can ink that up and print that, so it can work for photographs or for drawings. I got very into that because it was sort of like lithography but it wasn’t using big stones,” she said.
Mackie placed second during the juried show and recounts the list of awards to pick from. The list of prizes included the residency at the Josephy Center. She chose that.
“There were a lot of things on the list of awards for winning, like art supplies and things like that,” Mackie said. “I figure out my art supplies, so it is much more interesting to do this and add to my collection of artist residencies and going different places, so that is why I picked it. It seems like a really nice group of people, and it’s fun to meet new people.”
Mackie had never been to this part of the country before until her residency.
“I am still just absorbing (being in Joseph). I think it is a beautiful town. It is nice to be able to look out and see those mountains in the background, and it’s kind of like these ominous mountains and these little houses. It is very nice. I think it is great,” she said.
A love for teachingMackie loves to teach people different artistic techniques. During her stay at the Josephy Center, she will lead a two-day monoprint workshop.
“I am going to add a very straightforward drypoint technique (to the workshop) which is kind of like scratching on plexiglass,” Mackie said. “It is very easy, it is not using acids or doing much like drawing… you just use a needle and scratch, but also adding sandpaper to that and showing them how they can combine the waterbase with a more graphic technique.”
Rondo“Rondo,” the display of work inspired by Mackie’s residency in India, came about during her time at Blackburn Printmaking Workshop in New York City.
Devraj Dakoji, an expert lithographer, was working at Blackburn when Mackie asked him how she could visit India. His reply: “Well, let’s try to work something out.”
“He was also running a gallery and workshop in New Delhi and it was in this little art area,” Mackie said. “He said, ‘Why don’t you come and stay at these people’s house?’ Those people were actually printmakers from India who lived in the United States. So everybody knew each other and they set up a place for me to go and work. I taught workshops and did very similar things to what I am doing here.”
Near the end of her residency in India in 1999, Mackie took time to explore.
She traveled by bus, boat, and train, but what left the strongest impression on her was riding an elephant at a game preserve located near the Ganges, close to the cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh.
“The height … just being on this elephant, even though it is a thing that people do, so (it was) not really that rare, but just the view of seeing the world as an elephant would see it … that was it,” Mackie said.
Mackie was amazed at how the elephants acted as “bulldozers,” clearing a path through a forest deep in the heart of India by eating any vegetation that got in their way.
“The biggest thing I was enamored with was that the elephant was 50 years old, similar to my age, and it was a female elephant, and that was also kind of cool,” she said. “Just the way the elephants could eat their way through the forest, by just pulling large branches from way up high in a tree and making a path … forging a path from nothing to this path that they created virtually just by eating their way, it was like a contemporary bulldozer. It was like something we would build now to forge through (a forest), but this was an animal and that was very impressive to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.