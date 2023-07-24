JOSEPH — A master printmaker from New York is adding vibrant pops of color to the Josephy Center during a month-long residency.

Lisa Mackie, a visual artist known for her colorful blends of abstract and representational art, will be at the Josephy Center from July 17 to Aug. 14.

