Maxville.jpg

The former administrative building at the Maxville townsite north of Wallowa is observed by teachers and students in 2015. The building has since been dismantled and will be reconstructed later this year. The former logging town celebrates its 100th anniversary in June.

 Wallowa County Chieftain/File

MAXVILLE — The 100th anniversary of the former logging town of Maxville will take place Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the old townsite about 13 miles north of Wallowa.

The centennial anniversary is being sponsored by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, based in Joseph. Executive Director Gwen Trice is the daughter of one of the original loggers at Maxville.

