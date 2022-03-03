This map shows the June 3, 2020, progress of efforts to the Oregon/Idaho border to include rural Oregon counties into the more conservative state. A ballot measure similar to one that failed in Wallowa County in Nov. 2020 is set to be voted on in May 2022.
ENTERPRISE — A variation of a measure that just missed passage in Wallowa County in the November 2020 general election will be on the ballot this May.
Measure 32-007, which would require the county commissioners twice a year to meet to discuss the relocation of Idaho's border, will be voted on in the May 17 primary election.
If the measure sounds similar, that's because it is. Measure 32-003, in the 2020 general election, required county commissioners to meet three times a year to discuss the interests of the county joining Idaho, part of the Move Oregon's Border movement that has gained traction in recent years. The measure passed in several counties in 2020, but fell by a razor-thin margin in Wallowa County, receiving 2,478 yes votes and 2,519 no votes.
“I thought we would be like Union County and it would pass here in Wallowa County was what I anticipated,” Commissioner Todd Nash told the Chieftain following the failed 2020 vote and referring to neighboring Union County’s passage of the measure. “I think there’s some sentiment and frustration with the way Oregon has legislated, and so I thought that it might be tilted a little bit more. Not completely surprised, either, that it failed.”
The measure to be voted on in May is almost verbatim of what was voted on in 2020. The main difference is commissioners would be required to meet just twice a year — on the fourth Wednesday of February and August — "to discuss how to promote the interests of Wallowa County that would be relevant to a relocation of state borders, and to prepare the county for becoming a county of Idaho."
"The commissioners, if the voters vote it in, we'll comply with what they said," Commissioner John Hillock said.
In addition to the ballot measure, two positions are up for election this spring: Position 3 on the county board of commissioners, held currently by Hillock, and the county clerk, which currently is Sandy Lathrop.
Both Hillock and Lathrop have filed to run again for their respective positions. Currently, nobody else has filed to run in opposition.
"I've been honored to serve the county, and feel like I still have some energy left to carry on another four years. I think things have been running relatively good in county government," Hillock said.
