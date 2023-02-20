ENTERPRISE — A finalist forum and a “meet and greet” for the two candidates for superintendent of Enterprise Schools will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
The event will be held at the Enterprise High School multipurpose room. Comment cards will be provided for participants to share thoughts with the school board, according to the school’s website.
The school board and selection committee have been undergoing background checks on the two candidates since they selected the two finalists on Feb. 5.
The candidates are:
• Chester Bradshaw, the superintendent of the Sugar-Salem School District in Sugar City, Idaho, where he has been since 2018. Prior to that, Bradshaw was the superintendent of the Rockland, Idaho, schools from 2013-18. He also has teaching experience in the subjects of agriculture science and technology. He received his educational specialist degree from Idaho State University in Pocatello and his master of education degree in educational leadership from Boise State University.
• Rebecca Nordtvedt, who has nearly nine years of administrative experience in a variety of roles including junior/senior high school principal/AD in Wallowa, and the past six years at the Wallowa Education Service District and Troy School District. Nordtvedt began her ESD work as the assistant superintendent from 2014-22. She became the ESD superintendent in July 2022. Before her administrative career, she was a high school counselor for 12 years. Nordtvedt received her master of education degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Alaska Anchorage.
