ENTERPRISE — Maclane Melville, Enterprise High School, is one of 12 graduating seniors to receive a scholarship from the Oregon Wheat Foundation, according to a press release.
Melville, the son of Kurt and Heather Melville, will receive a $1,500 scholarship to support his studies at a selected university, community college or vocational/trade school.
“Plans can easily change at this stage in life,” his father said. “But he’s possibly going to Treasure Valley (Community College in Ontario) and major in ag business.”
The younger Melville has long been involved in FFA and was in 4-H in his younger years. He was on the FFA Parliamentary Procedures Team and has worked a bit of his own farm ground as an FFA project. He also has been active in school sports.
“His long-term goal is to come back to farming someplace,” Kurt Melville said.
The Melville family operates one of the largest grain-growing farms in Wallowa County, under the banner of Cornerstone Farms Joint Venture. In addition to Kurt and Heather Melville, Maclane’s grandparents, Tim and Audry Melville and Uncle Kevin and Aunt Kerrie Melville are involved in the farm.
He is the only recipient in Wallowa County of a foundation scholarship.
“This scholarship program allows Oregon Wheat to invest in the future of our state and industry,” said Tom Winn, chairman of the foundation. “We congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and thank the generous donors who allow this program to continue to grow and make a difference in the lives of young people.”
Annually, the foundation selects up to 12 graduating high school seniors who are children of a grower member of the Oregon Wheat Growers League or whose parents are employed by a grower member. The scholarship is also open to students who have worked for local growers.
The foundation was formed in 1980 to raise funds for specific projects, including the scholarship program. The foundation works to promote Oregon’s wheat industry by providing funding for education and the welfare of communities. For more information about the foundation, go online to owgl.org.
