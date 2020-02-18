The always entertaining and productive Ducks Unlimited dinner and auction Feb. 15 saw a record number of more than 100 conservation and waterfowl enthusiasts turn out for Diana Wortman’s Chuck Wagon Sisters fare that included Stangel’s bison as a popular menu item. The conservation group boasted a total of 46 “Green Wings”—youngsters under age 18 who participated in drawings and the always fun duck-call contest, as well as the duck decoy painting event. In addition some 15 sponsors who donated an extra $250 to the cause beyond the price of a dinner ticket attended the gala affair. The local Ducks Unlimited chapter also was recognized with a gold banner by the national organization for putting on an outstanding banquet event last year.
Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people.
Ducks Unlimited’s conservation programs have always had a strong biological foundation. That science and research tradition continues today with hundreds of studies to address the habitat needs of waterfowl. Although a great deal of work has been done and many important questions answered, there is still much to learn about how the birds respond to landscape, habitat and environmental changes. While the organization’s conservation efforts have been limited in Wallowa County because this area is not part of a major flyway, it does fund and support projects elsewhere in the region, including Ladd Marsh.
