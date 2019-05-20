On Monday, May 27, both the Eagle Cap Veterans of Foreign Wars post 4307 and Wallowa Lake American Legion Post 157 will conduct Memorial Day services to honor veterans interred in Wallowa County’s multiple cemeteries. The ceremonies will culminate in a joint ceremony that includes a Reading of the Fallen at 1 p.m. at the Wallowa County Courthouse fountain.
Kim Hutchison of Eagle Cap VFW Post 4307 noted that his post plans five services: Bramlette Cemetery at 9 a.m., Wallowa Cemetery at 10, Lostine Cemetery at 11, and Enterprise Cemetery at noon. American legion Post 157 will conduct similar services for veterans interred at Alder Slope Cemetery at 10 a.m., Hurricane Creek Cemetery at 11 a.m. and Prairie Creek Cemetery at noon.
At 1 p.m. the VFW and American Legion will combine in a service that includes a Remembrance of the Fallen, and recognition of veterans who are buried at the many small family and outlying cemeteries throughout Wallowa County. The Remembrance of the Fallen will pay special tribute to the 29 military, EMT, firefighters, police and others who have served and lost their lives in the past year. They include George Ballard, Robert Lathrop, and Biden Tippett.
“It’s an emotionally draining day for the vets who take part in the services,” said Hutchison, “We’re glad to take the uniforms off and relax — but it’s also something we feel very honored to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.