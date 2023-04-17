Members of Men's Guild 100, a group sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, gather for their 2022 annual meeting at M. Crow in Lostine. The group, which raises money for health care projects at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, has planned its 2023 meeting for Tuesday, April 25.
Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation/Contributed Photo
LOSTINE — Men’s Guild 100, a group of local men sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, will have its annual meeting Tuesday, April 25, at M. Crow & Company in Lostine.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., with social time until 6 p.m., when the program will begin.
The meeting is open to all men who wish to support a specific health care project by donating $100 to the foundation.
At the meeting, Wallowa Memorial Hospital administrator Larry Davy will speak about the state of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and physical therapist Tyler Stucki will present this year’s project request.
“Last year, we raised $13,500 to purchase technology and equipment that allow ultrasounds to be performed in the field on trauma patients, so that appropriate diagnostics and care can begin as soon as possible,” said foundation board member Vearl Lewis. “It was a great effort, and we hope to do as well or better this year.”
The event includes M. Crow's Smashburgers and complimentary nonalcoholic beverages. No-host beer and wine is also available.
Men’s Guild was formed in 2015 by the men of the foundation board: President David Smyth, John Hillock, Eric Johnson, Terry Jones and Lewis. The Guild was formed in response to Circle 100, a giving circle of all women that had been formed in 2011.
For more information, call the foundation office at 541-426-1913.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.