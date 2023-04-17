Men's Guild 2022

Members of Men's Guild 100, a group sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, gather for their 2022 annual meeting at M. Crow in Lostine. The group, which raises money for health care projects at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, has planned its 2023 meeting for Tuesday, April 25. 

 Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation/Contributed Photo

LOSTINE — Men’s Guild 100, a group of local men sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, will have its annual meeting Tuesday, April 25, at M. Crow & Company in Lostine.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with social time until 6 p.m., when the program will begin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.