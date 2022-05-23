ENTERPRISE – The pandemic has changed daily life for nearly everyone, and that can manifest itself in a number of ways. Something hospitals across the nation have seen is an increase in mental health issues as people adjust to a new normal.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Wallowa County Health Care District community health clinical social worker Kathryn Kemp shared some ways to identify mental health issues and ways they can be addressed.
Kemp identified three main factors the pandemic presented affecting mental health:
Sense of isolation: Social isolation breeds sadness and anxiety.
Grief: The loss of loved ones and ways of life and activities.
Stress response: When threatened, the body's response can be to ramp up or shutdown, and the pandemic has kept it in this state for a greater length of time.
"We can become chronically activated or chronically shutdown, and for a lot of people having an amped up nervous system can leave them feeling irritable and feeling more anxiety each day," she said. "Little things can feel more overwhelming than usual, and people can get angry with others who are close to them."
A chronic shut down state may include feelings of apathy or numbness, Kemp said. Individuals can oscillate between the states frequently, even during the same day.
Learning to deal with the stresses is something everyone has had to do during the pandemic and led to a greater need to assist a growing population looking for help with mental health issues.
Kemp's position is new and provides more support for both patients and health care workers. She provides in-patient mental health coordination and support in addition to out-patient mental health counseling through the Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic.
Kemp said the pandemic also put people into new caregiving roles, but it is important to remember to take time for yourself.
"I think of the instructions you get when you are on a plane," she said. "You need to put your own oxygen mask on first before you can help others."
The pandemic led many people to address mental health issues while bringing a more shared understanding, but there still is a stigma in society when it comes to asking for help, Kemp said.
"There isn't any shame in reaching out and getting the help you need," Kemp said. "We are all experiencing this stressful thing."
Techniques in practice
Kemp said small things can make a big difference in a person's daily life to deal with a variety of stressors. She suggested looking for patterns that may put your body and brain on edge, and looking for glimmers throughout the day.
"Start by having compassion for yourself," she said. "All of the emotions are normal human responses to a stressful world."
Things that bring people calm and signal safety are important when trying to cope with difficult situations, Kemp said. It helps the nervous system move back into a calm and connected mode.
"It can be something as simple as the warmth of the first sip of coffee or a smile from a child or coworker," she said. "Take a moment to relax into whatever positive feeling that glimmer gives you."
Kemp also recommends keeping a list of personal anchors that are easily accessible throughout the day to utilize when someone is feeling overwhelmed. Anchors can include memories that bring a sense of comfort, or putting people, places or activities that bring joy. Include goals that make people excited for the future.
Professional help
Kemp said anyone experiencing emotions that are hard to deal with should reach out to medical professionals in their area.
"Getting connected with a mental health counselor or other support is a great place to start," she said.
Individuals feeling hopeless should contact their health care provider or call the local mental health crisis line. The Wallowa County Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 541-398-1175 and is free and confidential.
