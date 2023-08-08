ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Fair went to the dogs Saturday, Aug. 5, when members of the local dog club, Mighty Mutts, competed in the annual 4-H dog show.

Karen Rinehart, former leader of the dog club Mighty Mutts, said 4-H dog shows got their start to give children who reside in more urban areas an opportunity to participate in 4-H. In Wallowa County, though, it’s just another of the many ways for kids to participate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.