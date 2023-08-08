Linden Arentsen and her mini Australian shepherd, Scout, at the dog show during the Wallowa County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Arentsen and Scout, despite a late start on training, performed very well at the show.
Members of the Mighty Mutts dog club compete in the junior showmanship category during the dog show at the Wallowa County Fair Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. This was the first year these members competed under the showmanship category.
Linden Arentsen and her mini Australian Shepherd, Scout, at the dog show at the Wallowa County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Arentsen and Scout are competing in the intermediate obedience category, and they placed second.
Members of the Mighty Mutts dog club competing in the junior showmanship during the dog show at the Wallowa County Fair Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. This was the first year these members competed under the showmanship category.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Fair went to the dogs Saturday, Aug. 5, when members of the local dog club, Mighty Mutts, competed in the annual 4-H dog show.
Karen Rinehart, former leader of the dog club Mighty Mutts, said 4-H dog shows got their start to give children who reside in more urban areas an opportunity to participate in 4-H. In Wallowa County, though, it’s just another of the many ways for kids to participate.
Rinehart was the club’s leader for 15 years, but the dog club started long before she became the leader of it.
TrainingTo help the kids ready their dogs for the show, the dog club meets monthly during the winter, then weekly during the summer. During the summer, the dog club meets every Wednesday for about an hour, though any longer than an hour and a dog’s attention span runs out.
The kids practice by themselves at home for 10-15 minute intervals, also.
“A lot of the training is getting the dogs used to other dogs and getting the dog used to the surroundings,” Rinehart said. “A lot of activity going on can be distracting to the dog.”
The dog show categories consist of showmanship, obedience, agility, trick, and a costume contest.
“The most weighty part of the show is the long sits and downs,” Rinehart said. “Showmanship and obedience is how the kids qualify for the state fair.”
In the obedience portion, the dogs must remain in a down position and then also in a sitting position for one minute.
Change in leadershipRinehart stepped down last year as the club’s leader because her daughter was done with college, and Rinehart wanted to enjoy more time with her family.
Ashley Christman, current Mighty Mutts leader, said she became the leader of the dog club after helping out with it last year, as well as her son participating in it for several years.
“Karen said she was ready to pass the baton, and I took over from there. It was kind of something I always wanted to do, but I didn’t have time when my kids were little,” Christman said.
Dog and handler duoThis year, the club has 18 members, and about 15 competed in the dog show.
Linden Arentsen is one of the club members who competed in the dog show, and is also someone who worked exceptionally hard this year, said Christman.
Arentsen, who has been showing for about three years, competed with Scout, a 9-year-old mini Australian shepherd.
“I had to switch dogs about halfway through the year. I showed with Scout my first year, too” Arentsen said.
Despite having to switch the dog she was training for the show, handler Arentsen and her sidekick Scout performed well at the show, taking second place during the intermediate obedience, showmanship, and agility contests.
“Agility is probably my favorite part of the dog show,” Arentsen said.
