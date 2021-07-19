JOSEPH — The Wallowa Valley Health Foundation and Chief Joseph Days are teaming up to sponsor the Miles for Mammograms breast cancer awareness walk on Thursday, July 29, the same day as CJD's annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, a press release from the rodeo office says.
The walk starts at 9 a.m. at the rodeo grounds, which is also where it concludes. Proceeds help support free mammograms for local low-income women and can help cover follow-up costs.
The event provides those taking part in CJD to show their support of those dealing with breast cancer. Approximately 13% of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives, and breast cancer makes up about 30% of all cancer diagnoses. It's far more common in women, but men also can get breast cancer.
Wallowa Memorial Hospital is donating food for the event. Local occupational therapist Angela Mart will speak about breast cancer and local support that is being offered. Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic and Olive Branch Pharmacy are also sponsoring the event.
“We’re honored to be able to join with Tough Enough to Wear Pink to bring attention to this important issue,” Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation Pice President Diana Collins said in a press release. “We appreciate that the money raised goes back to the hospital to help local, low income women get free mammograms.”
Entry fees are $35 through Friday, July 23, and $40 after. Registration for your dog is just $5.
For more information or to register, visit www.chiefjosephdays.com.
