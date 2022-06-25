ENTERPRISE — Hanley “Noodle” Miller, a 15-year-old freshman at Joseph Charter School and the son of Cory and Dena Miller of Enterprise, recently completed a successful first season of his high school rodeo career.
Partnered with his 11-year-old sorrel gelding, K2, and his 13-year-old bay gelding, Pepperoni, Miller led the state from the beginning of the season last fall. He then walked away with the tie-down calf roping title at the Oregon State High School Rodeo Finals in Prineville earlier this month. Miller tied down 16 of 17 calves through the season and placed in 15 of 16 runs. The championship earned him a saddle, sponsored by Les Schwab, and a buckle. In addition, Miller was awarded a certificate for the Columbia River Circuit PRCA permit when he turns 18.
Next on Miller’s agenda is the High School Rodeo National Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, July 17-23. He will be competing in both tie-down roping and team roping with his partner, Bayli Ladner of Klamath Falls. The two moved up to fourth place in the team roping standings at the Oregon High School Finals to earn a spot at the national event. Noodle’s 19-year-old sorrel gelding, Capone and his 14-year-old bay mare, Kabang, carried him through the season as the team’s heeler.
Miller is coached by pro rodeo competitor Nathan Steinberg of Klamath Falls and formerly of Southern Texas, who has mentored him and helped develop Miller’s tie-down roping skills. Steinberg has been doing clinics with eight-time world champion and ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee Joe Beaver since 2004.
“I met Noodle two years ago at a Joe Beaver clinic in Idaho,” Steinberg said. “I instantly fell in love with him. He’s a good kid from a good family. We do 20 clinics a year and I see a lot of kids. It’s inspiring to see Noodle’s work ethic and love of the game.
“When he comes here to rope, he asks 20,000 questions a day and has desire beyond his years. It’s pretty cool. And to see him with the work ethic he has at 15, he’ll be successful at whatever he does.”
Miller also earned an invite to compete this September in one of the two Joe Beaver Roping events of the year in Texas.
In addition to the list of successes this past year, Miller has also qualified for the Vegas Tuffest in Las Vegas, Dec. 1-5, for the second straight year and for the Hooey Junior Patriot Finale in Fort Worth, Texas in February and March 2023.
In his spare time, Miller is busy managing his own herd of Corriente and Hereford cattle and exercising and training most of his family’s 25-plus head of registered quarter horses. He helps his parents in the family’s fencing business or putting in saddle time on horses brought to him by those from the local community and beyond. He is also a member of the Joseph FFA Chapter and competes at the Wallowa County Fair with market steers.
