ENTERPRISE — Minimal growth occurred in the past 24 hours on the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires, the Southern Area Blue Team reported at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Double Creek Fire grew only 24 acres to 157,320 acres. It is now 58% contained by the 579 personnel assigned.
The incident commander flew over the northern portion of the fire Wednesday, Sept. 21 and observed isolated pockets of fire burning in grass and downed logs. Crews are monitoring the area to see what impact recent precipitation will have on fire activity. A bulldozer line is being constructed on the southern edge of the connect to tie existing fire line into the road system. The entire western edge of the fire is now contained.
The Eagle Cap Wilderness fires continue to be managed to protect infrastructure and allow fire to play its natural role in designated wilderness, the Southern Area Blue Team reported.
The Sturgill Fire grew 34 acres to 20,192 acres with 53% of management objectives achieved by the 64 personnel assigned to it. Suppression repair continues to be the main mission. Trucks are hauling trees cut outside of the wilderness to staging areas where they will be sold and then taken to a mill for processing. Excavators and masticators are chipping brush and debris. Those chips then play a role in recycling nutrients back into the soil. Pumps, hoses and other equipment used during fire suppression are being transported back to the main incident camp for rehab.
The Nebo Fire grew only 1 acre to 12,600 acres with 50% of management objectives achieved by the 54 personnel assigned there. Work on chipping trees, slash and brush continues. While the direct impact of this fuel-reduction work is to slow the progress of the Nebo Fire should conditions change and fire activity increase, fire officials said this also will provide long-term benefits for forest health and improved wildlife habitat. Crews will monitor the fire and mop any hot spots discovered.
The Goat Mountain 2 Fire, at 536 acres, showed no growth in the previous 24 hours. Aircraft continue to monitor the fire as smoke and weather permit.
Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected to persist throughout Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the high 60s in the lower areas and the high 50s to low 60s at higher elevations. Gusty winds are possible across the fire areas as a low-pressure system moves through the area.
Forest Service Road 8250 east to the junction with FSR 8250-040, FSR 3900-100 and FSR 3900-200 remain closed. All Forest Service roads within the new area closure boundaries are closed. Wallowa County Road 727 remains open.
