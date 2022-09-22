ENTERPRISE — Minimal growth occurred in the past 24 hours on the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires, the Southern Area Blue Team reported at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Double Creek Fire grew only 24 acres to 157,320 acres. It is now 58% contained by the 579 personnel assigned.

