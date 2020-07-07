LA GRANDE — Jarek Parker, a 13-year-old from La Grande who was missing nearly a week, was found and reunited with his family, La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays announced late Wednesday.
The teen was “healthy and safe and was reunited with his family” Wednesday evening, according to Hays, who also said police would not provide more details.
Parker left his La Grande home June 25 and was reported missing that day. He had taken food, water and camping equipment, La Grande police previously reported.
