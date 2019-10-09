The Outlaws ladies started out the week in a funk but ended it with a much-deserved victory that coach Lisa Farwell hopes will put the Outlaws back in the winners circle. Wednesday, Oct. 3, saw the ladies facing and falling in four sets in an an away match to Weston-McEwen. Scores were 14-25, 18-25, 25-20 and 17-25.
Coach Farwell found some highlights in the contest, however. Carsyn Miller served up four aces and was 16 for 16 serving while Claire Farwell had 29 digs. Ashlyn Gray had five kills and freshman Maci Marr came off the bench and did an outstanding job in the front row.
Coach Farwell said that the Outlaws started out too slow and allowed Weston to have too many strings of unanswered points that the ladies just couldn’t come back from.
“Our defense did a great job of picking up their hits and we made fewer mistakes at the net,” she said.
The ladies next traveled to Grant Union on Saturday, Oct. 5, for some tournament play versus that school and Pilot Rock. The Outlaws did their best against the Prospectors, but Grant Union prevailed in the contest in four sets. The ladies won the first set, 25-16, but dropped the next three, 13-25, 21-25 and 21-25.
Highlights included Gray’s usual upscale performance as she tallied seven kills while freshman phenom, Maci Marr, added five. Gray also went 18 for 18 serving with four aces. Claire Farwell had 24 digs, and Carsyn Miller added nine assists.
The Outlaws fared much better versus Pilot Rock, regaining their former confidence, handily putting away the Rockets in three sets, 25-18, 25-9, 25-16.
Highlights included Miller’s outstanding 14 for 14 serving performance that included three aces. Zari Bathke amassed four kills while Rilyn Kirkland handed out five assists.
Coach Farwell was happy to see the performance. “We played well against Pilot Rock and finally showed the confidence necessary to win three sets in a row,” she said.
The week left the Outlaws with a 1-5 league record and 8-10 overall. The Outlaw ladies are off until Saturday, Oct. 12 when they travel to Union to play Union and Heppner.
