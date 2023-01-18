WALLOWA — Fourth- and fifth-graders at the Wallowa School District engaged last week in the Mock Newbery Project, an opportunity to read the newest children’s books and to discuss them with other readers, according to a press release.
The kickoff Tuesday, Jan. 10, was widely anticipated as Brandy Bronson’s fourth-graders and Katie Blanchard’s fifth-graders worked with library specialist Heather Howard and Superintendent Tammy Jones, as well as Holly Goebel, librarian at the Wallowa Public Library,
The Newbery Medal has been awarded annually since 1922 by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, to the author of the most distinguished book of American literature for children.
Students across the country are engaged in the project, which gives students the opportunity to interact with rich literature, engage in deep conversations, develop critical thinking skills, increase literary evaluation skills and engage with a national project. The children evaluate the novels based on Newbery Award criteria, and at the end of the project, they vote to select the book they believe to be the most outstanding contribution to American children’s literature of 2022.
Books are examined and scored on six elements: theme or concept, accuracy, clarity and organization of information, plot, characters, setting, and style.
Though there are hundreds of books being considered for the Newberry Award, five contenders have been selected for use in Wallowa classroom book clubs. The school purchased 12 copies of each of these five books. The press release said the Bookloft in Enterprise supports the project with discounts on book purchases.
Other titles are available for checkout and students are encouraged to read as many as possible.
The following five will be the primary focus in the Wallowa classrooms:
• “Anybody Here Seen Frenchie?” by Leslie Connor, features an 11-year-old girl named Aurora, whose best friend has never spoken a word to her and doesn’t talk. When Frenchie turns up missing, Aurora must figure out how to use her voice to help find him.
• “New From Here,” by Kelly Yang, follows a boy named Knox and his family during the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong. Knox’s mom decides to move him and his siblings back to California, where they think they will be safe. The characters and story grapple with questions, such as: Can you belong if you’re feared? Can you protect if you’re new? And how do you keep a family together when you’re oceans apart?
• “Odder,” by Katherine Applegate, is about an otter named “Odder!” who spends her days off the coast of Central California, practicing her underwater acrobatics and spinning quirky stories.
• “Swim Team,” by Johnnie Christmas, is about a girl named Bree, who can’t wait for her first day at her new middle school — until she’s stuck with the only elective that fits her schedule, the dreaded Swim 101. The thought of swimming makes Bree more than a little queasy, yet she’s forced to dive headfirst into one of her greatest fears.
• “Violet & Jobie in the Wild,” by Lynne Rae Perkis, is about brother and sister mice named Violet and Jobie who live a cozy and comfortable life in a humans’ house, where food is plentiful and the television is good until circumstances lead to their being put out into the wild.
