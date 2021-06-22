ENTERPRISE — The awards keep coming for Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Clinics.
WMH was recently named one of the best places to work in health care in 2021 by the publication Modern Healthcare.
According to a press release, it’s the third year in a row WMH has been recognized as one of the nation’s top health care employers. The final list features 150 hospitals nationwide.
WMH Human Resources Director Anna Hayter said the award is particularly special given the challenges posed in the last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Receiving the Best Places to Work award is an honor at any time and especially this year considering everything health care has experienced,” she said. “As leaders, we strive to do what is best for employees and make this a best place to work every day but there are times you’re not certain you’re achieving the goal. This award is validation we must be doing it right.”
WMH had not been on the list until the past three years, but Hayter said that was because it had not applied or had staff fill out a survey that is the basis of the list.
“There is a lengthy application process employers complete every year in order to be eligible to participate in the Best Places to Work survey and prior to three years ago, we hadn’t participated,” she said. “That’s not meant to imply we weren’t an excellent employer. We were then and we still are, as evidenced by our engaged workforce, low turnover and lengthy employee tenure. We knew we were a ‘best place to work’ so we asked our employees to validate that belief and they have — three years in a row.”
Hospital staff are surveyed on a range of topics, and the results of those queries is what places a health care facility on the list.
“The focus areas that the survey questions are based on are in the following categories: Leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits, and overall engagement,” WMH Communications Director Brooke Pace said.
Hayter said “meaningful work” is part of what makes being on staff at WMH stand out.
“It’s a privilege to support the health care needs of our community and that sentiment is felt from the top of the organization throughout the employee population,” she said. “We provide great wages and benefits and more importantly, we truly care about our employees. We take care of them as if they were family, because they are. The culture of the hospital is one of kindness, care and respect. You couldn’t ask for a better place to work.”
