WALLOWA COUNTY— Three more of this weekend's basketball games have been rescheduled.
The Enterprise girls basketball team has been both of its weekend contests — Friday, Jan. 21, at Heppner, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at Stanfield — canceled, according to the school's Facebook page. Meanwhile, the EHS boys' game at Heppner has been canceled.
Presently, the Outlaws boys are still slated to visit Stanfield, with the game set to tip at about 4 p.m. Jan. 22.
According to the OSAA website, the girls' games have been rescheduled for a 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 tip at Heppner, and a 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 tip at Stanfield. The EHS game against Pilot Rock that was canceled earlier this week has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at home.
The EHS boys are scheduled now to play at Heppner 7 p.m. Jan. 25, and Pilot Rock at home at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
At Wallowa, the Cougars' home game against Powder Valley that was canceled earlier in the week has been rescheduled for Feb. 1. The girls will tip off at 5 p.m., with the boys following at 6:30 p.m.
OSAA is also showing the Cougar boys game Jan. 15 at Nixyaawii, which was canceled, as a Wallowa forfeiture.
Joseph's game at Powder Valley have been rescheduled for Feb. 10, with the girls starting at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
The times for the Eagles' Jan. 21 games at home against Nixyaawii have been slightly adjusted, per the OSAA site. The girls are scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. and the boys at 7:15 p.m.
