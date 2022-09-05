Double Creek Fire.jpeg

Smoke rises from the west flank of the Double Creek Fire in Wallowa County on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Double Creek Fire continues to increase in size. The fire, the largest currently burning in Oregon, has now burned 43,668 acres, according to the Sept. 5 update, up from the more than 37,800 acres reported on Sept. 4. The blaze is still 0% contained and there are more than 400 personnel assigned to fight the fire.

 Inciweb/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — Additional resources continued to arrive on Sunday, Sept. 4, including task forces from the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal, to help battle the both the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires in Wallowa County.

The Double Creek Fire is the largest wildfire burning in Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.