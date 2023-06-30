Participants in the Pride march through downtown Enterprise stand near the Wallowa County Courthouse to welcome fellow marchers as they finish the mile-long course. The event Wednesday, June 28 drew more than 100 marchers.
After the march ended on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, participants gathered around the gazebo at the Wallowa County Courthouse to hear personal testimonies from marchers and to learn more about the Stonewall riots of 1969. The June 28 march occurred on the anniversary of the Stonewall event.
Marchers cross an intersection in downtown Enterprise during a Pride march on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. More than 100 people joined the march in support of the local LGBTQIA2S+ community in Enterprise on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Mike McInally/Wallowa County Chieftain
LGBTQIA2S+ supporters walk down a sidewalk in Enterprise during the Pride march on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Many participants in the Pride march on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 carried homemade signs or banners like the one shown here.
Mike McInally/Wallowa County Chieftain
Mike McInally/Wallowa County Chieftain
ENTERPRISE — More than 100 people rallied at the Wallowa County Courthouse and marched a mile through downtown Enterprise on Wednesday, June 28 to show their support for local members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community.
The event, held on the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, was the first Pride-related march in the county, organizers said, although local LBTQIA2S+ groups have held events in the past.
The group of 100 people, many of them holding handmade signs or banners, started their walk at the gazebo outside the courthouse, and then made a mile-long loop down Depot Street and Main Street, ending back at the courthouse gazebo.
Marchers erupted into chants as they walked underneath sunny skies. "We are here, we are queer, we are not going anywhere," was one cheer. "Love is love" was another.
At the end of the walk, people gathered around the gazebo to learn about the Stonewall riots, a series of spontaneous protests by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began at the Stonewall Inn in New York City's Greenwich Village. The protests led to violent clashes with law enforcement in the street around the inn and spilled into neighboring Christopher Park.
The Stonewall riots became a major motivation for gay-rights movements in the United States and worldwide, Kyrie Weaver, of the new Wallowa County nonprofit group People Like Us, told the marchers.
The rally and march Wednesday in Enterprise also attracted some attention from local law enforcement, but nothing like the clashes in New York City. Officers from the Enterprise Police Department and the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office kept an eye from their patrol vehicles, but didn't interfere.
Enterprise Chief of Police Kevin McQuead said Thursday he was pleased to see a well-organized event.
“No one asked us to provide more police presence in the area during the event, but we always try to provide more police presence when there is a planned event, even if we are not asked,” McQuead said. “We were happy to see that the event was well-organized and there were no issues.”
In fact, numerous passersby honked their horns or shouted their support as the marchers walked through downtown, eliciting cheers from the participants. There were no reports of any kind of trouble during the event, except perhaps for the parade's designated crossing guards struggling to keep ahead of marchers as they approached downtown intersections. There was no sign of a counterprotest.
In fact, Marika Straw, a board member of People Like Us, said that the people of Wallowa County are mostly supportive of local LGBTQIA2S+ people.
“We are here, we are proud, and we are supported,” Straw said.
Weaver said that hasn't always the case.
“I was told that I needed to 'go back to Portland and find my people' because people like me don’t exist here, but I knew that was not true,” Weaver said. “People like me have always been here. We cannot be silenced. We are here, we are queer, and people like us have always been here.”
Weaver encouraged LGBTQIA2S+ members to sign up for support services at the event.
“We are seeing the need for long-term support services," adding that's one of the reasons why People Like Us was started.
Meg Bowen, another organizer of the march, said that local youth were really the ones pushing for the Pride walk.
“The kids said 'It’s time to stand up and come out," Bowen said.
Weaver encouraged people to share their stories at the end of the event, and several local youths told the crowd about what it's been like for them to be a part of the LGBTQIA2S+ community.
A common theme in their stories was that they generally feel supported in Wallowa County even in the face of struggles. And one youth, a veteran of other Pride events elsewhere, said Wednesday's march was a favorite, because it was part of a "grassroots-like" movement.
Another Pride event is scheduled for August, organizers said.
