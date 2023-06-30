ENTERPRISE — More than 100 people rallied at the Wallowa County Courthouse and marched a mile through downtown Enterprise on Wednesday, June 28 to show their support for local members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

The event, held on the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, was the first Pride-related march in the county, organizers said, although local LBTQIA2S+ groups have held events in the past.

