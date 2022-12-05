wolfkill.jpg

A breeding-male wolf from the Chesnimnus Pack was caught on camera during a winter survey on U.S. Forest Service land in Northern Wallowa County in December 2018. Wolves from the pack reportedly killed a rancher’s cattle on the Zumwalt Prairie in late November, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo

WALLOWA COUNTY — Two incidents of apparent kills of cattle by wolves occurred in late November, according to reports by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The first, on Nov. 23, was a confirmed kill by the Chesnimnus Pack of two calves, with another being injured on private land on the Zumwalt Prairie.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.