A breeding-male wolf from the Chesnimnus Pack was caught on camera during a winter survey on U.S. Forest Service land in Northern Wallowa County in December 2018. Wolves from the pack reportedly killed a rancher’s cattle on the Zumwalt Prairie in late November, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo
WALLOWA COUNTY — Two incidents of apparent kills of cattle by wolves occurred in late November, according to reports by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The first, on Nov. 23, was a confirmed kill by the Chesnimnus Pack of two calves, with another being injured on private land on the Zumwalt Prairie.
Another incident, on Nov. 28, was reported as a possible wolf kill, when a single calf was found dead, but the determination was unknown. This also occurred on private land on the Zumwalt Prairie.
Most confirmed wolf attacks show premortem bite scrapes and severe tissue trauma in specific locations (rear hindquarters above the hock, elbows and flanks) on the animal. In some cases, livestock losses cannot be confirmed to be caused by wolves because there is not enough evidence.
John Williams of Enterprise, who serves as the co-chairman for Eastern Oregon of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association Wolf Committee, said both Zumwalt Prairie incidents in November occurred on the same rancher’s herd. Williams declined to say who the rancher is, but said he has “thousands of cattle,” though they’re not all in Wallowa County.
“The one that was confirmed (Nov. 23) had multiple animals involved in the investigation,” Williams said.
He said that the numerous reports of depredations by the Chesnimnus Pack last winter and spring and then a cessation of such reports over the summer doesn’t mean the pack took a break and went after other animals such as deer and elk.
“They have been depredating all year,” he said. “It’s just they’ve been going on herds of ranchers who don’t report it and don’t believe it’s worth their time. … They did not take a break.”
Williams said ranchers are now in the latter part of getting their livestock off summer range, although cattle remain out there.
“Just because we get them close to home, doesn’t mean (wolves) won’t continue to depredate,” he said.
He said it changes depending where cattle are and where wolves are, though wolf kills should decrease as cattle get off summer range.
“But once they decide they’re going after cattle, they continue,” he said. “They seem to like it.”
He said the rancher whose cattle were attacked is active in attempting nonlethal methods to ward off the predators.
“He has quite a bit of nonlethal,” Williams said. “He’s been working at it.”
However, Williams said, nonlethal methods — such as lights or sound — don’t always work.
“Nonlethal doesn’t work well out on the range,” he said.
He added that it can work well close to home, such as on sheep operations near a ranch.
“Nonlethal are some tools you can use, but they don’t stop the problem,” he said. “There’s no sure-fire solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.