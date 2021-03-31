ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap’s spring series of writers’ workshops continue online in April with The Land Beneath Your Feet: Writing With Nature — An Online Workshop With Karen Auvinen, according to a press release.
For four Wednesdays — April 7, 14, 21 and 28 — from 6-7:30 p.m., Auvinen will explore the dual catastrophe of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change and how they have brought our collective experiences of nature and the natural world into sharp focus. In this workshop, the fertile ground beneath our feet as the container for the stories we have to tell will be examined, whether they be fiction, poetry or nonfiction. How do we create a sense of place and how do we use the natural world as ground for reflection? Students will have weekly “nature work” assignments, but plan to spend time writing each week.
Auvinen is an award-winning poet, mountain woman, life-long Westerner, writer and the author of the memoir Rough Beauty (Scribner), a finalist for the Colorado Book Award and the Willa Award.
Her work has appeared in The New York Times, LitHub, Real Simple, Westword, The Colorado Sun, as well as numerous literary journals. She earned an MA in poetry from the University of Colorado under the mentorship of Lucia Berlin and a Ph.D in fiction from the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee. She teaches writing workshops at Lighthouse Writers Workshops and film, pop culture, and storytelling to first-years at CU — Boulder. Past gigs include Writer-in-Residence for the state of Colorado, editor, book-buyer, rural postal route driver, caterer, clinic assistant, landscaper, summer camp director and guest chef. She lives in the Colorado mountains with the artist Greg Marquez, their dog River and Dottie the Cat. Learn more at karenauvinen.com. Follow her on Twitter @karenjamestown or Instagram @awomansplaceisinthewild and on Facebook: KarenAuvinenAuthor.
Cost for the workshop is $270 or $243 for Fishtrappers. Register at fishtrap.org.
Concluding the spring series will be Mining Your Life for Laughter: An Online Workshop With Bob Balmer from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.
Balmer invites participants to join examining how humor writers have taken incidents from their lives and turned the painful, the absurd, the odd, the embarrassing, the memorable into humor. Participants will look at what makes people laugh and the fact that what is funny is subjective. The workshop will look at the various ways writers convey humor, through exaggeration, identification, embarrassment, self-deprecation and through short writing exercises, practice using them. The workshop will look at structure as a means to convey humor, through essay, tale or story. Then, to follow James Thurber’s adage: “Humor is chaos remembered in tranquility,” participants will sift through their lives to find our truth in stories, anecdotes and incidents gilded with humor.
Balmer’s first humorous essay was published in The Oregonian in 1992. His work has appeared in The Smithsonian, The Oregonian, The Seattle Times, The Seattle Weekly, Golf Illustrated, ZYZZYVA, Oregon Coast Magazine, Golf Weekly, The Eugene Weekly and Willamette Week. It has aired on the radio shows The Savvy Traveler and MarketPlace as well as on Oregon Public Radio and Television. He has an MFA in creative writing from Portland State University, and he attended the Iowa Summer Writing Workshop and the Tin House Summer Writing Workshop at Reed College. In 2017, he took Improv and sketch writing classes at Second City Comedy in Chicago. He has led humor writing workshops at the BARN (Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network) Write in the Harbor, Portland Storytellers Guild, The Oregon Writers Colony, Sitka Center for the Arts and Ecology, The Write on the Sound Writers Conference, The Hoffman Center for the Arts, Mary’s Woods Retirement Center, The Oregon Council Teachers of English student writing Festival. He gleans much of his humor-writing material from his and others everyday experiences and observations.
Registration costs $120 or $110 for Fishtrappers. Register at fishtrap.org.
