ENTERPRISE — A string of miracles is what Sam Morgan of Enterprise believes has him where he is today, less than four months after a fall into Trout Creek that resulted in several broken vertebrae and ribs and had him on the verge of hypothermia.
Today, he can walk. While he has rods in his back that help support him and can be uncomfortable, he doesn't say he is in pain.
"In my mind, it's a miracle that I'm alive and not paralyzed. I had, in essence, three consecutive miracles that day," he said, reflecting back on Jan 12.
The fall happened just two days after his 75th birthday. He had a plan to call one of his siblings who was celebrating a milestone of his own.
"I was supposed to call my brother and wish him happy birthday the day I fell off the bridge," he said. "His birthday is two days after mine."
Morgan went out that morning, he said, to pull a limb that had fallen from a willow tree into Trout Creek. He said the creek unpredictable and often floods in the spring.
"I thought 'I got to get that thing out of the way,'" he said.
He stepped on a patch of ice on a footbridge he had built some four decades ago, landing hard on the bridge and breaking a lumbar vertebrae before going into the creek itself.
"I knew I was going to fall off the bridge," he said.
When he did, he landed partially on the bank and broke several ribs.
While he tried to figure out how to get himself into a better position, his condition worsened.
"My vision went totally black," he said. "My eyes were open but I could see (only) black. And worse than the loss of vision, I couldn't breathe."
He said his breathing was "paralyzed."
That's when one of the miracles he experienced took place.
"I said, 'Help me, Jesus.' I raised my right hand in my air. He grabbed a hold of my wrist. I couldn't see him, but something pulled me up on my back."
In his new position, he was able to breathe again, but as he was turned away from his house, his attempts to get more help failed. Eventually, he stopped yelling to conserve energy.
"When I got back on my back, I floated down the creek a little ways. I hurt so bad I couldn't lift myself at all," Morgan said.
He was still in the water of Trout Creek, which he said runs at a temperature of about 41 degrees.
It was a couple hours before his son went to check on him, found him in the water and called 911.
Medical personnel arrived and was able to extract Morgan from the water. His body temperature had reached near-fatal temperatures at about 80 degrees. Perhaps just a few more minutes and it would have been too late.
That his son was even there to help him that day, he said, was the second miracle. Morgan's son had been living in China prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but left just before it started.
The third miracle might actually have been that he was in such cold water. Morgan said he is certain the chilly water brought his body temperature to low enough levels that his swelling was greatly reduced.
"I'm convinced in my own mind that hypothermia is probably the reason I'm not paralyzed. I broke seven thoracic vertebrae and a lumbar vertebrae," he said.
He describes his back as constantly feeling like a leg that has fallen asleep, but added "I don't hurt, at least, in my mind. But it's hard to get what you'd call comfortable."
Morgan has thought through if he has a purpose yet to fulfill given he not only came out of the ordeal alive, but not paralyzed and, seemingly, divinely spared.
"What is it? I've talked it over with my Bible study group," he said of his purpose. "Just to praise His name, give witness to what I went through, and try to be a better person. That's the mandate of Christianity. Sinners are forgiven, but that doesn't mean you're not supposed to try to get better. Maybe He has something else planned that I haven't run across yet."
