ENTERPRISE — COVID-19 has taken out another major local event for the second year in a row.
Hells Canyon Mule Days, which was scheduled to take place the weekend after Labor Day, has been pushed back to 2022, President Sondra Lozier announced Wednesday, Aug. 25.
“This is incredibly disappointing, and I assure everyone that this decision was not made lightly. Our board was unanimous that this was the only option. As disappointing as this is, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Enterprise in 2022 when we plan to celebrate the 41st (again) annual Hells Canyon Mule Days event," Lozier said.
The board made the decision to cancel Mule Days in light of safety concerns due to the most recent coronavirus outbreak statewide, which has seen Wallowa County hit as hard as it has been since the pandemic started in March 2020. The county sits at 352 cases of coronavirus and has one of the lowest infection rates in the state, but also has seen more than 100 of those cases reported in the month of August.
The 2022 event is scheduled for Sept. 9-11.
Despite the cancellation, the board still will award the three $,1000 Max Walker Memorial Scholarships for three Wallowa County high school seniors, feeling it was "not fair to deny them the help they applied for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.