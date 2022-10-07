JOSEPH — Maintaining a building that’s more than 130 years old is no easy venture, especially when it houses hundreds of artifacts as old or older than the building.
That’s the case with the Wallowa County Museum, a donor-funded bastion of all things pertaining to county history, right down to the building that used to be a bank — complete with the vaults, which remain intact.
New heaters
But for all those artifacts, controlled temperature is necessary. That’s part of why the museum is in the process of trying to raise $19,000 to purchase propane stoves to replace the old wood-fired stoves that used to heat the building.
Curator Jude Graham said the new stoves will be classics made by Vermont Castings.
“They will look like vintage stoves that’ll look like they have a wood fire in it, but it’s actually propane,” she said. “They’ll be connected to the old chimney and we’ll have a new flue put through it. It’ll heat the upstairs and the downstairs; there’ll be a stove on each floor so that this side of the building will be preserved and the artifacts will be kept warm — not necessarily hot, but it’ll keep the moisture level down in the building.”
The museum was forced to remove the old wood stoves because the old ones weren’t up to current building codes.
“They weren’t considered safe or efficient,” Graham said.
Also, because it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, they’re not allowed to alter it significantly.
“There’s a limit to how much we can do,” she said of the 1888 building.
Other options to install heating would involve significant changes.
Right now, there is no other heat source in the main part of the structure.
“We have the old Fire Department side. In the hallway down there, there’s a wall heater that’ll heat that hallway section,” she said. “It’s electric. It’s just there because there are water pipes there. That’s the only place there’s heat.”
The bulk of the structure remains unheated.
“This is the old portion of the building, the side that was built in 1888,” Graham said. “There’s absolutely zero heat over here.”
And it’s not just the museum artifacts could be damaged by the cold.
“The building, itself, too,” she said. “It’s brick and mortar on the outside and you don’t want that old brick to freeze, necessarily, and you don’t want the plaster on the inside to freeze because they’ll crack. These walls are all plaster over brick."
The historic nature of the building extends right to the bricks and mortar.
“The bricks were all made here in the county when it was built in 1888 and so was the mortar,” she said. “It’s a home-grown building.”
Other improvements
The museum staff has upgraded the building in other ways.
“We did put money into a new lighting system in here, which helps people to be able to see the exhibits and now we hope to put some heat in here,” Graham said.
The lights, which cost about $6,000, were installed by Joseph Electric.
“They put in lights with old Edison-style bulbs, so they have the old look to them,” she said.
They’re also taking extra care with artifacts such as photographs and documents that they can preserve using modern technology to preserve views of the past.
“We’re also digitizing all the pictures and things in our archives. I’ve scanned about 8,000 pictures that we have in the vault,” she said, adding that there are only about 150 on display.”
But the heat is the key.
“Having it warm will protect the computers and all the photographs and everything,” Graham said. “What the heating system will do will preserve everything in here.”
Community support
As with so many things in Wallowa County, the community has shown signs of coming together to support the museum. The Hurricane Creek Grange is planning a fundraiser dinner of spaghetti, garlic bread and cake Oct. 12 and 19 that will include a silent auction. Proceeds will go toward the museum.
“That was really nice of the folks out there to do that,” she said. “They have helped us out before. They helped us buy the TV sets that we can show slides in and such. The grange has been very helpful and nice to us.”
Graham said that so far, the museum has raised about $5,000 of the $19,000 they need for the propane heaters.
The museum is now closed for the winter. It regularly opens the third week of May and stays open until the first week of October. Graham said she does do tours by appointment.
“If we have heat someday, we might change those (hours),” she said.
