ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash is throwing his hat in the ring for the seat being vacated by retiring state Sen. Bill Hansell.

Hansell, a Republican from Athena, has served over four decades in local and state government positions, including eight terms as a Umatilla County commissioner and three terms in the Oregon State Senate, representing a large rural district in eastern Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.