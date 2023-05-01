WALLOWA COUNTY — When Wallowa County voters fill out their May 16 ballots they’ll be confronted with an issue that is rare in elections: Do they want to remain a part of the state they’ve always been in or move to another?

But that’s not exactly what voters will be asked to decide. They’ll be asked to direct the county Board of Commissioners to consider the county’s best interests in relocating the state border. If the measure passes, the commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the idea.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.