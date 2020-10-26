ENTERPRISE — "Journey to Equity" is a four-part workshop from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD) for rural nonprofit staff, board and volunteers who want to take steps to demonstrate their organization’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and be able to communicate progress to funders and community members.
Journey to Equity will be offered online in four sessions of two hours each, from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 3, 10, 24 and Dec. 3
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/JourneyToEquity or contact the office at 101 NE First Street, Suite 100 541-426-3598.
Nonprofits are expected to send at least two participants (board, staff or volunteers) to all four sessions. A registration fee of $50 covers the cost for the first four participants from each organization and additional participants are $10 each. Course materials and a resource list are included.
Participants will have the opportunity to:
• Complete an organizational assessment.
• Outline an equity plan of goals, activities and outcomes.
• Draft an equity statement to help communicate what you are trying to do.
• Practice using an equity lens to guide decision-making.
Lisa Dawson and Sara Miller will facilitate the workshop. Both are graduates of the Meyer Memorial Trust Capacity Builders Learning Collaborative for building nonprofit capacity to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Miller also is a graduate of Leading for Equity and Inclusion, a systems-based approach to building awareness, changing behavior and taking action.
This program is available thanks to a grant from Meyer Memorial Trust.
