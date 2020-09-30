ENTERPRISE — The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District has secured additional COVID-related financial aid for business owners and nonprofits in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties, with fewer restrictions than previous rounds, according to a press release.
“Even if you have received aid from other sources you may be eligible for more funding,” said Lisa Dawson, NEOEDD executive director. “Please call our office to learn more, at 541-426-3598.”
Grants for small businesses and nonprofit organizations that experienced revenue reduction due to COVID-19 restrictions, and which did not access the SBA EIDL or PPP programs are being offered by the NEOEDD, with funding from Business Oregon. Businesses that were closed via state mandate automatically qualify; others may qualify by demonstrating substantial COVID-related income loss. A new element of this option is a business now may show March/April losses in 2020 compared with 2019, as well as with January/February 2020. Previously this was open only to nonprofits.
The Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Program is available for businesses affected by COVID-19 that have been operating for at least one year and that are owned by or employ people who have low-to-moderate incomes. Business owners need to provide information on how they are responding to the pandemic and their plans to remain in business for the foreseeable future.
Applicants will need to either qualify as a self-employed individual with low-to-moderate income, as a business owner with five or fewer employees (micropreneur), or as a business which employs individuals whose households qualify as having low-to-moderate incomes.
Revolving loan fund loans are offered as “gap” loans year-round. From now until May, the NEOEDD also offers loans of up to $250,000 to finance businesses that will help the economy recover from the pandemic. These loans, with favorable terms such as low fees and interest rates, can be used by businesses that have identified opportunities to grow, find new markets, or become more stable following pandemic impacts, to refinance existing debt and for qualifying start-up expenses.
Learn more about these and other program on the COVID-19 financial resources page at https://preview.tinyurl.com/OregonCOVIDresources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.