ENTERPRISE — A workshop series of two online events led by Jen Coyne of Peak Fleet will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 hosted by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD), according to a press release.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/NEOEDDworkshop. The series of two workshops costs $25 or $15 for just one. For additional participants from the same organization the cost is $15 for both or $10 for one.
The first workshop is called Designing an Irresistible Workplace. The customized course outlines an effective framework for creating highly cohesive teams and a workplace in which employees feel engaged and valued. Participants will learn to sustain a values-based culture, increase trusting relationships and create a trusting team environment.
Topics include:
• The future of work.
• The organizational culture journey.
• Team purpose and mission.
• Vulnerability-based trust.
• Diversity, equity and inclusion overview.
• Latest compensation and benefits research.
• Commitment via “gives and gets.”
The second workshop is called, Building Inclusive Work Environments and looks at operations with high diversity that are 15% to 35% more likely to outperform their peers. Participants learn a framework to foster the type of inclusive environment that enables high engagement and improved business results.
Participants will:
• Discuss business benefits of diversity.
• Learn a framework for inclusive culture.
• Practice inclusive behaviors.
• Recognize biased mindsets.
• Create a customized team action plan.
Both workshops will be repeated in December.
Jennifer Coyne serves as CEO and majority owner of The PEAK Fleet, an organizational development company. Coyne is a business leader, a CPA and a credentialed project management professional. She combines these skills and experiences to bring a balanced perspective on creating employee engagement and high performing teams. Over the past 20 years, Coyne developed a highly successful track record of team leadership in the high tech and financial services industries. Her experience creating and delivering organizational and leadership training and development spans two decades, which she now leverages to create the unique, provocative, and thought-leading products and services for The PEAK Fleet.
For more information, contact Kristy Athens, NEOEDD outreach specialist at 541-426-3598 or kristyathens@neoedd.org.
