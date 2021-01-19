The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District is offering a free six-week workshop called "Business Foundations" on Tuesdays from Jan. 26 to March 2. The series' is to help entrepreneurs and small-business owners build a foundation for a successful business. The weekly classes take place from 6-8:30 p.m. and are conducted by videoconference. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yxw5et4g to register, or email Lisa Dawson at lisadawson@neoedd.org for more information.
According to a press release, the workshop will focus on the following topics:
• Gaining Perspective: Consider your business concept.
• Laying the Foundation: Define line of business and analyze financial essentials, from overhead costs to break-even point.
• Getting into the Flow: Cover the financial essentials of cash flow, sales forecasting, and financial documents.
• Mission & Markets: Mission, discuss market research, identify competitors, determine how to reach target markets.
• Get the Word Out: Discuss creative marketing strategies and give peer feedback on marketing materials.
• Goodbye & Good Luck: Present your business plan, share final pitch, and plan for next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.