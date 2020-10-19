ENTERPRISE — The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD) has received a new round of small-business COVID-disaster funding from Business Oregon, with a new set of criteria, according to a press release.
This round is available to qualifying businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funding earlier this year. All Business Oregon funding rounds are described online and application links are available at www.preview.tinyurl.com/morebusinessfunds.
Included in the latest round are:
• NE Oregon Business Fund: Businesses that received $1,000 to $100,000 of PPP and EIDL funding.
This version of Business Oregon grant funds is different from previous offerings, because you may now qualify even if you have previously received PPP or EIDL monies from the CARES Act.
• NE Oregon Business Fund: Businesses that received up to $1,000 of PPP and EIDL funding.
NEOEDD, with funding from Business Oregon, is offering grants for small businesses and nonprofit organizations that experienced revenue reduction due to COVID-19 restrictions. Businesses that received less than $1,000 of PPP and EIDL funds in 2020, and have at least a 50% decrease in sales year-over-year, may be eligible for this grant.
Wallowa County applicants should use WallowaGrants@neoedd.org.
Union County applicants should use UnionGrants@neoedd.org.
Baker County applicants should use BakerGrants@neoedd.org.
This program was funded in part with Oregon General Funds and Lottery Funds administered by the Oregon Business Development Department.
The NEOEDD’s mission is to provide resources and facilitate quality decision-making for the benefit of entrepreneurs, businesses and communities in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. Learn more about its programs and business support at www.neoedd.org.
