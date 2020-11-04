ENTERPRISE — If you ever wanted to work in the health care industry, now might be a good time to plan that first step.
Beginning in the spring, Wallowa Memorial Hospital will offer high-tech distance-learning classes leading to a certified nursing assistant degree, as well as courses in emergency medicine and medical terminology through the Baker Technical Institute.
WMH has been offering some CNA-related classes through BTI already, spokeswoman Brooke Pace said. But they have been conventional courses, taught by local RNs Kala Linville and Ranzie Barney rather than high-tech distance learning.
“We’re looking forward to collaborating and offering even more classes and the CNA certification that county residents can take here, without having to travel or move,” Pace said.
“It has been several years since a class was offered locally,” Linville said. “We’ve benefited by having additional CNAs fill the need to provide direct patient to our community. ... It’s nice that Baker Technical Institute has a (high-tech) curriculum that two nurses who work full time at WMH can still provide in part to our locals close to home.”
The high-tech classes are part of a new BTI high-tech distance-learning program that will offer classes at four rural hospitals: Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day, Harney District Hospital in Burns, Morrow County Health District in Heppner and WMH in Enterprise.
The program is funded through a $147,203 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant to the Baker Technical Institute with an additional $22,075 funding boost from the Baker School District.
“We’re going to be installing equipment that is absolutely state of the art,” BTI President Doug Dalton said. “A lot of it is some of the same stuff that you would be performing distance medicine with. So we’re going to have a hub with the best technology that money can buy today. There’s going to be some technology distributed out to each of the four hospitals, to facilitate the learning, but the majority of the technology will be installed in the hub at BTI.”
The new, state-of-the-art, high-tech equipment will allow transmission of the course to each of the four hospital classrooms. Students will access the classes and interact individually on a laptop or tablet in specially-equipped classrooms at each hospital, he said.
The program is at an early stage of planning and development, Dalton said. The high-tech system won’t be in place until after January. Classes will probably get started in the spring.
The CNA program and other medical classes consist of three phases, Dalton said.
“There’s a piece that students learn in a classroom,” he said. “Then there’s a skills lab where they will learn to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom. So they learn it and then … practice it in a skills lab. The third piece is a clinical rotation where (the student) is actually … working with patients.
“In the past, we’ve been able to do some of the classroom content through distance-learning technology. Now we’ll have the ability to do even more, including supporting skills labs and potentially even some clinical rotations using the technology of the new system.”
However, the skills labs and clinical rotations will also be instructed in-person at each site by BTI-certified instructors, including WMH RNs Linville and Barney, BTI Program Coordinator Tonia Springer said.
The cost of the CNA course has not yet been determined, Springer said, but should be in the $1,400-$1,600 range.
“If we have more students in the distance-learning classes, it could be lower,” she said. “And the second-level CNA course should cost somewhat less that the first.”
That course can open up more jobs with more and different duties, and is another stepping stone toward LPN and RN degrees.
With the new high-tech hub, BTI may be able to offer a variety of courses in addition to the medical ones, Dalton said. Their grant allows use of the equipment for other offerings, although medical programs have to take precedent.
“We’re going to be analyzing what the possibilities might be,” Dalton said.
Dalton said that both Joseph Charter School and the Wallowa School District have expressed interest in distance-learning opportunities. Wallowa High School Principal David Howe said that the school would be interested in participating in programs with BTI.
“Our abilities to engage the youth in rural communities is also going to be enhanced,” Dalton said. “A lot of the (medical) certifications and programs can either be started and/or completed in high school.”
That includes the CNA certification, which can be started in high school and allow students to move towards a career as an RN or other medical profession while still in high school. Distance learning can also be an avenue for elementary school students to learn about different careers, Dalton said.
“It’s going to be exciting,” said Dalton. “There are a lot of possibilities. For now, it will give more people in rural communities access to health care training without having to leave home. And they’ll be able to learn right in the hospitals where they might be employed. The communities are building their own work force that way.”
For more information about the program, contact Springer at tonia.springer@bakersd.org
