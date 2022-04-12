WALLOWA COUNTY — Jessica Bogard, the new manager of the Wallowa County Farmers Market, has plans for the market. Big plans.
When describing the market, she uses words such as, “vibrancy,” “passion” and “fantastic.”
Bogard is not new to market management. She managed the La Grande Farmers Market for years, and was on its board of directors. Prior to her appointment to her position with the Wallowa County market, she was on its board of directors. She has also been a vendor at the La Grande market, so she has seen all sides of a farmers market. She is also a master gardener.
Her background includes owning the Looking Glass bookstore in La Grande (she holds a bachelor of arts in English from Oregon State University), owning and developing a website and blog focused on healthy food and sustainable living, and creating an agricultural flower business.
She was drawn to the position of the Wallowa County Farmers Market manager, she says, because “I felt that my talents were more toward vendor relations, the farmers, and the community (than on a board) and that I could best help in this position.”
What she loves most about a farmers market are the people.
“I love the passion of farmers and artisans. I enjoy the sustainability of food systems. I enjoy how we target families who need us (with SNAP and EBT availability),” she said.
Other than the farmers market, there are no other easily accessible food options besides grocery stores in Wallowa County.
Bogard wants to see the market return to its former glory, prepandemic. She is interested in vendor retention, community relations and stabilizing the market. She said she wants to “bring back the vibrancy lost during COVID. I want to bring back musicians and prepared food. What we lost during COVID. Part of having a farmers market is the vibrancy.”
Of course, she says, part of being a market manager is the people.
“I have a huge amount of passion for our community reflected in our artisans and artists,” she said.
She said it is important for a community to have a farmers market for several reasons.
“It is important for community growth. For the quality of life for community members — farmers, artisans, artists — to build up businesses. What is a town without a farmers market?”
The Wallowa County Farmers Market attracts what she refers to as “end-of-the-road tourism.” Since Wallowa County is a destination spot, tourism helps support the market, where a market the size of the Wallowa County Farmers Market might not be as supported in a larger area with more amenities or attractions to draw from, or compete for attention.
Asked if there was anything she would want people to know about the market she said the Wallowa community is a community of “fantastic artists and producers. Farmers markets are vital to a community — to the vibrancy and health of a community. I’m committed to our tradition of a farmers market. Our little market is a tough little market, and it always comes out ahead. I’m passionate about continuing that tradition.”
In addition to its traditional fundraising special events, such as the pie sale and strawberry shortcake sale, and cider pressing, the market will have live music on several Saturdays, featuring many local musicians patrons of the market have grown to know and appreciate over the years.
The Wallowa County Farmers Market, located in Joseph at the Stein’s Distillery parking lot, is set to open Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m. The market runs until 2 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine, until mid-October. For more information, or information on how to become a vendor, or to volunteer, email wallowacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
