WALLOWA COUNTY — Neither snow, nor freezing rain, nor fog, nor gloom of night, stays Wallowa County’s emergency medical providers from the swift completion of their life-saving rounds. Their new, $300,000 four-wheel drive, high-tech ambulance is designed and built to reach and safely transport critical care patients through the worst of Wallowa County’s weather.
“It’s what we’ve needed — very reliable ambulance to transport critical-care patients, especially to regional hospitals including Lewiston, Walla Walla, or Tri-Cities, and especially in bad weather,” Wallowa Memorial Hospital Emergency Service Director Tim Peck said.
The ambulance, which went into service on Feb. 1, has already delivered on getting emergency patients to regional hospitals for critical care.
“We’ve already been through some difficult storms both going and coming. That includes a trip on Cabbage Hill in near-whiteout conditions,” Peck said. “And we’ve taken it over Tollgate and down Buford and up Rattlesnake grades in some of the heaviest winter weather we’ve had this season — sometimes led by ODOT plows to ensure everyone’s safety.”
The new medical capabilities include a neonatal transport system (BabyPod®), which is an enclosed capsule that creates a warm environment for the newborn, Peck said.
“The new ambulance would be used if the crews responded to a precipitous home birth or other locations outside the hospital,” Peck said. “The BabyPod’s warmer and other features, including openings for use of IV and a ventilator, keep the infant warm and secure.”
The ambulance was designed to meet the needs of Critical Care Transport. It gives caregivers complete access to the patient critical care including IV therapy, mechanical ventilation and blood work.
The new blue-and-white vehicle has the chassis, drive train and engine of a Chevrolet K4500 4x4. But that’s where the resemblance to an ordinary truck ends.
This ambulance has a computer-controlled hydraulic suspension called a “liquid spring.” It levels out bumps, adjusts vehicle height automatically for road conditions, and can be raised and lowered with a manual control as well.
“The crews keep remarking on the smooth ride and ease of driving — some say it drives like the ‘family van,’ but it’s truly been an important upgrade to patient care as well as safety for everyone onboard,” Peck said.
There’s a built-in electric generator that provides ample electric-system support, including a standalone heating/cooling system with UVC light that helps kill airborne viruses, which is especially important now, Peck said. The compartment configuration was designed to meet the needs of Critical Care Transport, with added safety features for patient and crew members. For example, the seat belts and shoulder harnesses for the EMT’s allow them to stretch forward and move to treat the patient while remaining safely seat belted.
The new ambulance’s cost was covered by local fundraising efforts, led by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, including the Healthy Futures Dinner Auction in 2019 and a $20,000 grant from the Lewis and Clark Valley Health Care Foundation, that raised over $152,000 with a matching grant from the Murdock Charitable Trust for $152,000. The ambulance itself, including the major equipment, cost just over $300,000.
Although the hospital has two other 4x4 ambulances, this one greatly enhances our transfer capability in extreme weather, Peck said.
“We feel very fortunate to serve in a community that supports our mission with equipment that provides safety for the patient and crew, as well as allows the crews to provide the highest levels of prehospital care possible,” he said. “Without community support, our mission would struggle.”
