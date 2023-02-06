Ron McAfee, the new county manager of Community Connection, did not have a background in social services when he decided to apply for the position.
Yet, he said, the position “really spoke to me. It was the right time in my life to be helping people.”
His learning curve in the new job actually started before he landed it: The job application for Community Connection marked the first time he’d had a formal job interview.
“I put together a resume and filled out an application,” he said. “The more I learned about it (Community Connection and the position), the more I wanted to be involved.”
First time’s the charm: He passed the interview and started work at Community Connection in November 2022.
So far, he said, things are going, “really well. There is a lot of reporting. There is a big learning curve for me. It’s amazing to me how generous this community is.”
Community Connection, a private nonprofit, operates the county’s two food banks, two congregate meal sites, as well as a transportation program, energy assistance, Meals on Wheels, and many other service programs for the county’s senior and low-income residents.
McAfee is proud of his staff. “For me, personally, I took this role to support the staff,” the community and the programs. “Folks know their jobs so well. I’m here to support them. Our group in Wallowa County is exceptional,” he said.
Connie Guentert, the executive director of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, and McAfee’s supervisor, is equally enthusiastic about her choice for the county manager of Wallowa County.
“Ron comes to our agency with many years of managerial experience in the corporate world. He has great instincts, a fantastic, engaging personality and is enjoying the people we serve. It is fantastic to have him on board leading the Wallowa County office, “ she said.
McAfee wants people to know about the services Community Connection has to offer and to help them get to the resources they need. He wants to promote the agency’s resources and reach more people. “As I learned more (about the organization), the more passionate (I became). Compassion is a big thing in this job,” he said.
The transportation program is a large part of Community Connection, since the program’s vans and buses are seen regularly around the county, But McAfee said he “wants people to know we’re more than just buses.” He wants people to know of all the resources the organizations offers.
To that end, he has put together a PowerPoint presentation, “of everything we do. Medical rides, shopping rides, the inner-city bus, stuff throughout the county. We need to promote that resource.” He said he also feels the senior congregate meal site can be promoted in a bigger way. Lunch is served in Enterprise at the senior center, at Community Connection, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch is served in Wallowa at the Wallowa Senior Center on the same days, from noon to 1 p.m. The suggested donation for seniors over 60 years old is $4. For nonseniors, the cost is $14.
McAfee spent 30 years working for a print company, involved with marketing and advertising. The plant, located in Wilsonville, closed in 2003. From there he moved to sales for 16 years.
Then, he noticed an ad for a car salesman at Main Street Motors in Enterprise. He talked to Doug and Andy Crow, “and they hired me. They’re a great group of people. They treated me like family,” he said. He was there for three years before making the move to Community Connection.
