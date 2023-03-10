Parks 6059.jpg

Kirk Barham, eastern district manager for the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, left, stands Tuesday, March 7, 2023, with Patricia Bass, the new manager of Wallowa Lake State Park. Bass assumed her new role in mid-February. 

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

WALLOWA LAKE — There’s a new face running the show at Wallowa Lake State Park — new, but familiar.

Patricia Bass has been working at the park for six years and last month was elevated to manager, replacing Mac Freeborn. Bass assumed the post tin he middle of February, she said.

