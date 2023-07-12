Jenni and John Chamberlain 2023

Jenni and John Chamberlain. John Chamberlain is the new pastor at the Enterprise Congregational Church — known as "The Big Brown Church." 

 Enterprise Congregational Church/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church, known as “The Big Brown Church,” welcomed a permanent pastor with a welcome potluck on Sunday, June 25.

Pastor John Chamberlain and his wife Jennifer arrived in May, ending a nearly two-year search process, during which the church was served by interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel.

