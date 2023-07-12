ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church, known as “The Big Brown Church,” welcomed a permanent pastor with a welcome potluck on Sunday, June 25.
Pastor John Chamberlain and his wife Jennifer arrived in May, ending a nearly two-year search process, during which the church was served by interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel.
“We saw an opportunity to make a difference, and to contribute to the community,” John Chamberlain said.
The Chamberlains arrived in early May.
The Chamberlains came from Salem, where they started a ministry called Rise Above.
“It was an outreach built on a foundation of love and acceptance, designed for those who were struggling,” Chamberlain said. “We wanted to provide a spiritual home for those who had been unable to find one.”
Chamberlain, who was raised in the Willamette Valley, was first called to ministry as a young teen-ager, but wanted to be a professional drummer. A tragedy changed the course of his life, when, as a freshman at University of Oregon, he fell off the roof of a fraternity house, and was in a coma for six weeks. He was not expected to live, and a tracheotomy permanently damaged his vocal cords, but he eventually recovered.
Chamberlain spent 30 years in sales when he decided to go back to school to become a commissioned minister. He began his ministry in 2016, and this is his first time serving a small rural congregation. He met his wife, Jenni, in 2009. She had had a 30-year career in public affairs, first with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, and then with FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Like her husband, she also is a native Oregonian, raised in Tillamook.
John Chamberlain still plays the drums; Jenni sings and plays keyboards, and had an earlier career as a junior high music teacher.
Fortunately, the couple did not have to worry about housing, as they are able to live in the church’s parsonage.
So far, they are enjoying their new community. “We can walk to everything,” said Jenni Chamberlain, “and everyone is so friendly and open.”
John Chamberlain will keep office hours, in a new office just inside the north end of the church. “There is a sign in the window that shows if I am in the office,” he said.
When asked about his theology, Chamberlain answered, “After my accident, I was given a new life. What I care about most is sharing the newness of life that anyone can have, as a result of a relationship with Jesus Christ.”
The Enterprise Community Congregational Church is located at 301 NE First St. in Enterprise. Worship services are at 11 a.m. on Sundays, with adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 3-11 attend Children’s Church during the worship service.
