Outgoing interim Superintendent Tom Crane, left, holds the door to Enterprise Junior/Senior High School for new Superintendent Rebecca Nordtvedt on Monday, March 6, 2023. Nordtvedt will replace Crane on July 1.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
ENTERPRISE — The new superintendent of Enterprise Schools plans to let the district’s mission statement guide her as she takes on the dual role of superintendent and elementary school principal.
“The Enterprise School District mission statement is to provide each student with innovative learning opportunities which will result in students to strive for excellence, show respect for others and take pride in their accomplishments so they can thrive as positive and productive citizens in our society,” Rebecca Nordtvedt said Monday, March 6. “During my tenure, this mission statement will guide my decision-making.”
Nordtvedt was selected by the Enterprise School Board on Friday, March 3, to replace interim Superintendent Tom Crane.
“School safety, student supports and a strong academic program will be my primary focuses,” Nordtvedt said in an email to the Chieftain. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the 7-12 principal, Megan Hunter, to ensure there is an aligned and unified K-12 program.”
Despite a long career as an educator in Wallowa County, Nordtvedt knows there are some things she’ll need to get up to speed on — and she also knows that as she learns more about the district in her new job, her initial priorities might change.
“It is difficult for me to answer this question before spending time as the superintendent/elementary principal,” she said. “Once I am actually working with staff and have a better understanding of all the systems at Enterprise School District, my answer could change. That being said, I would like to focus my initial efforts on school safety and increasing community engagement and communication with parents and other stakeholders.”
Crane, who with his wife has purchased a home outside of Enterprise, is looking forward to returning to his retirement — after July 1.
“I’ve still got a lot of work to do … to get ready for next year,” he said Monday.
Nordtvedt is currently superintendent for the Wallowa County Education Service District. The ESD will begin a search for her replacement and make the determination how it wants to proceed, she said.
Background and familyNordtvedt grew up in Eastern Oregon and has spent most of her life here. Now in her 24th year as an educator, she started out as a teacher and spent some of her early years on the west side of the state.
She said she and husband, Tom, managed to get jobs in Wallowa County in 2014 — where he, too, is an educator. He teaches social studies at Enterprise High School.
She transitioned into counseling for more than a decade and then to administration, landing a job as junior/senior high school principal in Wallowa for several years.
“I wanted to get back home in Eastern Oregon,” she said. “Enterprise is my home. This is the only job I would apply for and leave my current position at the ESD.”
She and Tom have two children, Madelyn, a senior at Enterprise, and Andrew, a sophomore this year. It was her family that prompted her to take the ESD job, she said at a recent meet-and-greet session with the two finalists for the Enterprise job.
“I want to still be married in 20 years and I didn’t want to say, ‘Wow, you did a great job with everybody else’s kids, but you ignored your own.’ That was important to me.”
Her kids were in elementary school in Wallowa, but she often worked late. Now, with them older, she knows it’s all right if she’s not there as much.
“I hate to say it, but they’re OK if I’m not home every evening,” she laughed.
She and Tom expect Enterprise will be their final destination.
“My family has been very grateful that we were able to move to Wallowa County,” she said. “My husband and I have no intention of leaving. It is my hope that I will retire from the Enterprise School District.”
As superintendentAlthough there are still unknowns about the job, Nordtvedt has plans. The first few days of school — before the kids start — will be for faculty and staff. But when the students arrive, she’ll be there. She’ll be eager to greet the students, as she expects the faculty and staff will.
“If you’re watching me, I’ll be out there where the buses are, where the staff is, where the kids are,” she said. “One of the most important reasons is that first welcome to the school. … The important thing is to create that welcoming environment.”
While Nordtvedt is highly concerned with the usual brand of education, she also is concerned with the arts and specialized education.
“The arts are very, very important,” she said. Students “need to have that broad spectrum of education, and art is definitely a part of that.”
She’s no soft touch when it comes to discipline, though her expectations are realistic.
“Just like adults, if kids don’t understand expectations, it’s hard for them to meet them,” she said. “I like to have teachable moments and have kids learn from them.”
She recognizes the school can’t necessarily have a schoolwide system for behavioral expectations. A first offense might not yield the same consequence as a sixth offense for the same misbehavior.
“Let’s help them get what they need before it gets too far,” she said.
Nordtvedt said she hasn’t signed a contract with the district yet, so her salary is not yet a matter of public record.
