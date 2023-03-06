ENTERPRISE — The new superintendent of Enterprise Schools plans to let the district’s mission statement guide her as she takes on the dual role of superintendent and elementary school principal.

“The Enterprise School District mission statement is to provide each student with innovative learning opportunities which will result in students to strive for excellence, show respect for others and take pride in their accomplishments so they can thrive as positive and productive citizens in our society,” Rebecca Nordtvedt said Monday, March 6. “During my tenure, this mission statement will guide my decision-making.”

