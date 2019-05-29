Cody Lathrop loves history. He loves kids. And he loves teaching. Which is all good, because Mr. Lathrop will be Wallowa High School’s new history teacher.
“I’ll be teaching in the same classroom where I learned social studies from my favorite teacher, Marty Davis,” he said. “It’s kind of amazing.”
Lathrop wants to bring more hands-on learning to his classes in history, social studies and economics. “My big thing is that you have to engage students really well, It’s the back-story of history that you have to get enthralled with. And teaching is all about your relationship with your students. You are building a learning community.” Lathrop’s favorite subjects include military history and ancient European history. But his enthusiasm for teaching and working with students is boundless. “I want students to go to the next level,” he said. “I want them to be real world ready.”
Lathrop grew up in Wallowa, and attended Wallowa schools through 10th grade. But after his family moved to the upper valley, he graduated from Joseph High School.
“I tried college,” he said, “but I just wasn’t ready for it.” Looking for something more adventurous and hands-on, he joined the U.S. Army and after training as a sniper and a sapper, served as a combat engineer, with two tours in Iraq. “I loved the military,” he said. “I wanted to make it a career. It had challenge, structure, and camaraderie.” The job of a combat engineer mostly entails driving up and down the roads looking for improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. Lathrop found them. But he also suffered multiple concussions in explosions. “The Army sent me to Germany for testing. I couldn’t think. I couldn’t formulate sentences. I couldn’t remember things. Cognitively I was kind of screwed.” Awarded two purple hearts for his service, Lathrop was medically retired.
The loss of what he’d intended as a military career was devastating. He wandered for awhile. Finally he turned to another passion: coaching sports—especially girls’ basketball. “I started coaching sports with my Dad in Joseph. Then I began to realize that I loved working with kids,” he said. “It seemed like another door was opening.”
Lathrop applied to Concordia College, a small liberal arts school in Moorhead, Minnesota. There he found his passion and his niche, graduating Magna Cum Laude. “For me, good grades were few and far between when I was in high school, and it seemed strange, but I really pushed myself to think, to get better,” he said.
Armed with a degree in secondary education and freshly-minted teaching credentials, he began searching for a job in Minnesota. There were none. “I applied to places 20 miles, then 60 miles and finally 200 miles from home,” he said. “I got about 15 interviews, but no job. Schools tended to hire the teachers with more experience rather than a new degree. It was difficult, especially when you worked so hard to get back from not being able to talk or think.”
He and his wife began looking toward Oregon. He found an opening as a Title 1 Math Aide in Enterprise. He interviewed for it over Skype. And he got the job. “I owe Erika Pinkerton and Kelly Brown a huge debt of gratitude that I’ll never be able to repay,” Lathrop said. “They gave me an opportunity to come back home and pursue what I wanted to do, when no-one else would.”
When the Wallowa history position came open, Lathrop was reluctant to apply. He and his growing family had settled into Enterprise. He had a job, and he’d learned that finding a full-time teaching job was painful and nearly impossible. But with his wife’s encouragement, he finally decided to try. “God just kept pushing me. I’m extremely excited that Mr. Howe has given me the opportunity to teach.”
“When we interviewed Cody Lathrop for the job,” said Wallowa High School principal David Howe, “we all looked at one-another and said ‘This is our guy.’ There were no questions and no dissent.” At its May 22 meeting, the Wallowa School District school board unanimously confirmed Lathrop as its newest faculty member.
